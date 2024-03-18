Where was Riley Strain’s bank card found, and does it have anything to do with his disappearance?

On March 8 at 9:52pm, a University of Missouri student named Riley Strain was kicked out of country music superstar and American Idol panelist Luke Bryan’s bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge, for being too intoxicated while on a trip to Nashville, Tennessee for a fraternity formal.

Recommended Videos

Telling his friends that he was headed back to their hotel after getting kicked out — seemingly taking a wrong turn along the way — Strain has been missing since that moment, resulting in a search by foot, by boat, by drone, and beyond. As of Mar. 17, some more evidence regarding his disappearance has come to light, causing authorities to get closer and closer to finding the 22-year-old.

Since his disappearance, surveillance footage has been released to the public that shows Strain stumbling around the streets of Music City, with the last trace of the Delta Chi member being a video that shows him walking across Church Street, close to the Cumberland River. According to authorities, there is no confirmed trace of him beyond the James Robertson Parkway bridge and Gay Street, however, the Nashville community has been encouraged to search near and far for Strain, resulting in an important discovery: his bank card.

Photo Courtesy of Riley Strain’s Family

Given the fact that the Nashville community is devastated by this case, everyone is committed to finding Strain and bringing him home to his family, friends, and fraternity brothers. Because so many individuals are assisting in the search, authorities received a brand new piece of evidence on March 17, when Strain’s bank card was found by two TikTokers in the Cumberland River embankment along Gay Street.

All while simultaneously livestreaming via TikTok, two women came across the card while searching for Strain. Jana Wright — an individual who is close to the two women who made the discovery, as well as aided in the search for the University of Missouri student herself — shared with News Channel 5 Nashville:

“It’s a start. It’s a lead. It’s something that I hope leads to more answers… Some days we were a party of 1, some days we were a party of 3… Somebody just doesn’t just vanish. Like, where did he go? Where is he?”

Despite discovering his bank card, Riley Strain is still missing as of March 18. Because of this, anyone with further information regarding Strain and his disappearance is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.