How long was Kevin Monahan sentenced to prison for shooting and killing Kaylin Gillis?

What was the end result of what the media dubbed as the "driveway shooting" trial?

Kaylin Gillis was a 20-year-old young woman with her whole life ahead of her. Because of a mistake, which anyone could’ve made, her life was taken by a bullet fired by 66-year-old Kevin Monahan from Washington County, New York.

By the time Monahan called 911, he’d already fired two shots at the car where Kaylin and her friends were. The first one the defendant called “a warning shot” and the second one he called “an accident,” as he claimed he tripped on some nails that led to the gun firing off and shooting Kaylin on the back of the neck. But the jury did not buy the accidental shot defense and rendered a verdict of guilty to Monahan.

If anything was an accident in this case, it was on the part of the young adults who mistakenly drove into Monahan’s driveway, unaware that their understandable lapse would be met with deadly force.

What was Kevin Monahan’s sentence?

Screengrabs via WNYT/MSNBC

Kevin Monahan was found guilty of second-degree murder and other charges.

“It’s obvious to me you feel justified.” Judge Adam Michelini did not hold back when handing down the sentence, giving Monahan a piece of his mind, assertive but poised: “Your first instinct was to lie about what happened and you repeatedly lied in such a cold and calculating manner, and the jury saw right through your lies and they rejected them.”

“Any remorse you have isn’t for the harm you’ve caused.” the Judge continued, “The only regret you have is that you’re finally facing the consequences for your actions.” And the consequences Monahan will face for what is most likely going to be the rest of his life.

The Judge proceeded to sentence Monahan to a maximum of 25 years to life in prison. For reckless endangerment, he was handed a concurrent sentence of at most 7 years. As for the charge of tampering with evidence, Judge Michelini admitted that he could’ve also gone with another concurrent sentence, but, taking into account the facts of the case, he didn’t. Instead, he added the consecutive 1 to 4 years in prison for Monahan’s decision to attempt to destroy evidence in the aftermath of shooting and ultimately taking Kaylin’s life.

“Bye, Kevin!” You could hear some of Kaylin’s friends and family shouting and rejoicing as Kevin Monahan was led away from the courtroom.