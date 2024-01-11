How tall is Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard (now Blanchard-Anderson) has been incredibly active on the media and the internet since being released from prison in late Dec, 2023.

Besides all the film and TV adaptations and coverages her story has gotten over the years, she’s got a new docuseries, a book, and has been doing multiple interviews and being featured on multiple podcasts. Indeed, it seems Gypsy Rose has got the spotlight on her and a loyal legion of fans to boot, fans who have been effusively sharing their support through innumerable comments on her social media posts. As she said during The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard: “I feel like ever since my case was all over the media, all over the news, people have been on this journey with me.”

Through her photos, people can tell Gypsy Rose is a woman of small stature, and some have been wondering precisely how tall she is. Here’s what we know concerning the answer to that question.

Gypsy Rose’s height

According to her offender profile on the Missouri Department Of Corrections’ website, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is 4’11” (150cm). And that’s what most sources (e.g. The Guardian) seem to corroborate.

That being said, a few other websites report her height as being taller. While it is within the realm of possibility that she may have grown a little taller while incarcerated, this cannot at present be confirmed.

The most likely response is that 32-year-old Gypsy Rose is still about 4’11’’.

The most important thing is that Gypsy seems content with her new life of freedom. While it must certainly be a bit overwhelming to deal with so many new changes and so much attention all at once, here’s hoping that Gypsy’s journey and second chance at life rewards her efforts and keeps being one worthy of inspiration.