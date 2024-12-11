Maryland State Delegate Nino Mangione’s awkward connection to CEO assassin Luigi Mangione, Explained

The shocking murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel has thrust an unexpected figure into the national spotlight — Maryland State Delegate Nino Mangione, whose cousin Luigi Mangione stands accused of what investigators describe as an ideologically motivated assassination against the healthcare industry.

On December 4, 2024, Brian Thompson, 50, was gunned down outside the Hilton Midtown Hotel at approximately 6:46 AM. The CEO was in New York for UnitedHealthcare’s annual investors’ conference, where he was set to present the company’s strategic vision for 2025. In a chilling detail that would later prove crucial to understanding the motive, investigators found shell casings at the scene bearing carefully carved words: “deny,” “delay,” and “depose.” These words directly reference standard insurance industry practices, as these companies profit from refusing medical care to people in need.

Five days after the shooting, authorities arrested 26-year-old Luigi Mangione at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after an employee recognized him from news reports. The suspect was found carrying multiple fraudulent IDs, a “ghost gun” with a suppressor matching ballistics from the crime scene, and a three-page manifesto. This document, which prosecutors describe as a “healthcare manifesto,” detailed Luigi’s grievances against the insurance industry, particularly focusing on denied claims and corporate profits in healthcare.

The Nino Mangione family’s healthcare history

A Statement From The Mangione Family Regarding Luigi Mangione pic.twitter.com/6E6E2CfgFv — Nino Mangione (@NinoMangione42) December 10, 2024

As the official spokesperson for the Mangione family during this crisis, Delegate Nino Mangione has found himself in the delicate position of addressing his cousin’s alleged involvement in a high-profile murder. The Republican lawmaker, representing parts of Baltimore County in the Maryland House of Delegates, issued a carefully worded statement on social media that encapsulated the family’s devastation: “Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione. We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest.”

Despite Nino trying to create some distance from Luigi, social media investigations revealed they maintained active connections on Facebook and Instagram, where they regularly interacted through likes and comments on family-related posts. This digital trail has complicated matters for Delegate Mangione, whose political career has focused heavily on healthcare policy reform in Maryland.

The situation carries particular weight because of the Mangione family’s extensive involvement in healthcare. Through their corporation, Lorien Health Services, they operate nine nursing homes across suburban Baltimore, serving thousands of patients annually. The family’s broader business empire, built by Luigi’s grandfather Nicholas Mangione Sr., includes the prestigious Hayfields Country Club, extensive real estate holdings, and WCBM-AM radio station – a conservative media outlet that frequently discusses healthcare policy.

Luigi’s background makes his alleged actions even more perplexing. A 2016 valedictorian at Baltimore’s elite Gilman School, where annual tuition exceeds $35,000, he went on to earn engineering degrees from the University of Pennsylvania. His manifesto suggests a dramatic ideological shift following a personal experience with insurance claim denials after major back surgery in 2023.

As the legal process moves forward, Delegate Mangione must navigate complex political waters. As vice chair of the Baltimore County House Delegation and a member of the Health and Government Operations Committee, he must now balance his legislative duties involving healthcare policy while addressing his cousin’s alleged violent opposition to the very system his family helps operate.

