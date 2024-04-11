Missing teen’s remains found after 2-year search, neighbor charged with murder

A chilling chapter in the story of Dylan Rounds has finally come to a close. The teen had bought large parcels of land in Utah desert to realize his dream of becoming a farm owner.

Recommended Videos

But the 19-year-old had vanished without a trace in 2022, leaving behind a family desperate for answers. After two years of relentless investigation and heartache, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office announced on April 9, 2024, that the remains of Rounds had been recovered.

Mystery surrounding his disappearance and the lack of clues left everyone wondering what could have happened to the young man. However, the firearm and murder charges brought against James Brenner, who allegedly was a close friend of the Rounds family, only served to confirm the community’s worst fears.

What happened to Dylan?

Let’s take a moment to remember him. On May 28, 2022, Dylan was supposed to show up on the farm near the Utah-Nevada border, but he never did. After a final phone call to his grandmother, he disappeared without a trace.

In the months following his disappearance, extensive searches were conducted by law enforcement, family, and volunteers, but no trace of Dylan was found. His boots were discovered on July 7, 2022, about five miles south of his camper trailer on the farm where he was last seen.

But as time passed with no sign of Dylan, suspicion began to fall on his neighbor, 60-year-old James Brenner, who has a history of criminal behavior and had been charged with firearms offenses in 2022. Prosecutors alleged that Brenner had killed Dylan and disposed of his body. But in April 2024, a breakthrough in the case finally came. Brenner, perhaps sensing that the walls were closing in on him, led investigators to the site of Round’s remains.

More about the investigation

THE BODY OF DYLAN ROUNDS HAS BEEN FOUND TODAY.



I know there will be many questions, because Dylan’s family has them as well. This is all we know for now.



Dylan Rounds disappeared from his farm in the desert town of Lucin, Utah, over Memorial Day weekend in 2022. His family… pic.twitter.com/pOtE6L2CPk — Missing In America Network 🇺🇸 (@missingNamerica) April 10, 2024

One of the most significant early finds was a pair of boots belonging to Dylan. The discovery of James Brenner’s DNA on them raised even more red flags. But the boots were just the beginning. The missing teen’s phone, which had been silent since his disappearance, was eventually located at Lucin Pond, close to Brenner’s place. The experts also extracted a video showing Brenner cleaning a firearm with blood all over him. Forensic analysis of the shirt seen in the video revealed Rounds’ DNA, further connecting Brenner to the case.

The authorities have been tight-lipped about certain aspects of the case, likely to protect the integrity of the investigation and to ensure a fair trial for Brenner. However, the Rounds family remains grateful for the support they’ve received from the community.

To lose a loved one is always devastating. But to lose them in such a brutal and senseless way, and to have to wait so long for answers? It’s a special kind of hell.

No one can bring Dylan back, but maybe, just maybe, his family can find some measure of peace in knowing that the person responsible for his death will be held accountable. And as for the rest of us, we can honor Dylan’s memory by looking out for one another.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more