One of Spotify’s most popular true crime podcasts is going on a live tour in 2025

The Crime Junkie podcast is going on the road in 2025.
Published: Dec 19, 2024 05:59 pm

If you’re a true crime junkie, you’re not going to want to miss this one. Spotify’s #1 crime podcast, Crime Junkie, has announced it will be embarking on a live tour in 2025.

The Crime Junkie: Life Rule #10 Tour, hosted by Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat, will stop in 18 cities to offer live audiences a unique opportunity to hear deep-dive discussions into never-before-covered, unsolved homicides.

Fans can expect “original reporting by Audiochuck’s investigative team on a case that challenges assumptions and reveals the unexpected,” per a press release.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Crime Junkie 2025 tour.

Crime Junkie 2025 tour tickets

Tickets to the 2025 Crime Junkie Live Tour are available for purchase on StubHub. The tour will stop in several major cities across the U.S., including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, and Atlanta. Ticket prices vary by city. Fans wanting to attend the opening performance in Fisher, Indiana on March 6 can currently nab tickets for as low as $67.

What can I expect on the tour?

Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The female hosts of the tour, Flowers and Prawat, are lifelong besties who are well-known for digging into mind-boggling mysteries that are hard to wrap your head around. The podcast covers everything from missing person cases to serial killers and conspiracy theories and the tour will follow a similar format.

One mystery the ladies have covered on their podcast is the story of the missing North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari, who was 11 when she was last seen getting off her school bus in her suburban North Carolina neighborhood – about 15 miles from uptown Charlotte – in November 2021.

If you dig into this case like the Crime Junkies did, you’ll learn that this isn’t your typical missing child case. It has some eerie details that don’t add up.

The girl was missing for three weeks before her parents reported her disappearance to authorities. During those three weeks, the child’s mother and stepfather had time to burn a couch and other large items in a backyard bonfire, take road trips and selfies, and seemingly went on with their everyday lives. Three years later, young Madalina is yet to be found. However, police say they will not stop looking until they find her.

Fans can expect to hear about similar cases on the Crime Junkie: Life Rule #10 Tour.

Crime Junkie Live tour schedule

After kicking the show off in Indiana on March 6, 2025, the true crime junkies will travel across the U.S. and close out the show on May 17 at Resorts World in Las Vegas. See the full tour schedule below.

March 6Fishers, IN
March 7Detroit, MI
March 9Nashville, TN
March 27Rosemont, IL
March 28Independence, MO
March 29Cedar Park, TX
March 30Grand Prairie, TX
April 4Everett, WA
April 5Los Angeles, CA
April 6Denver, CO
April 17Davie, FL
April 18Orlando, FL
April 19Atlanta, GA
May 1Fairfax, VA
May 2New York City, NY
May 3Boston, MA
May 16Phoenix, AZ
May 17Las Vegas, NV

