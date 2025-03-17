Roots canals and extractions: Unlicensed dentist arrested in Long Island, NY

Even if you don't mind the dentist's office, this story is next level.

If you’re among the estimated 36% of people in the United States who have some form of dentophobia, or fear and anxiety about the dentist’s office, you might want to skip this one because an illegal dentist office has been uncovered on Long Island, NY, according to Suffolk County Police.

Recommended Videos

At a press conference on Friday, March 14, Suffolk County police announced that 55-year-old Yolany Y. Mejia Carranza had been arrested and charged with operating a fully functional unlicensed dentist’s office at her home and at least one other Long Island location for about eight years. She’s now charged with three counts of Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a Class E felony.

Reportedly, Carranza used only local anesthetic

Yolany Mejia Carranza was arrested for operating a fully functioning dentist office out of a Bay Shore home without a license.



https://t.co/xziNWKt80g — WBKO News (@wbkotv) March 15, 2025

Carranza was reportedly caught after several patients reported injuries, including partial facial paralysis and nerve damage. Carranza performed complex dental procedures like root canals and tooth extractions using only local anesthesia and antibiotics ordered from overseas.

“She was a full-service dentist,” Suffolk Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina told the press, adding Carranza targeted the Hispanic community, many of whom did not have insurance, many of whom may have been undocumented, he said.

“We think that there’s probably more complainants out there, and we would strongly encourage them to come forward,” Catalina told reporters.

“We want to assure any complainants that the Suffolk County Police Department will never inquire about your immigration status, so please come forward if you have been a victim of Carranza,” he added.

According to CBS News, the local fire marshall closed and condemned Carranza’s home office after her arrest. Carranza pleaded not guilty at her first court appearance and is expected in court on April 1. Until then, she is on supervised release.

Reportedly, Carranza is from Honduras and has been in the United States for 20 years. It’s not immediately clear if she practiced dentistry in her own country, as one comment on the Suffolk County Police Department’s social media post, announcing her arrest, pointed out.

“They are leaving out vital information,” the comment said in part. “Was she a dentist in her country? If she was, why is it so impossible to verify her skills and get her properly licensed? What she did was unlawful but, she offered a service that is out of reach for so many that don’t have dental insurance due to the prohibitive cost and poor coverage.”

Are “fake dentists” common?

accidentally went down the “veneer tech” rabbit hole…….. in which people are getting fake 2 week “certifications” and then proceeding to PUT VENEERS IN PEOPLES MOUTHS FROM THE COMFORT OF THEIR GARAGE — bug girl (@buggirl) April 27, 2024

Dentists operating without proper licensing are rare, but last year, the American Dental Association warned of an increase in “fake dentists” calling themselves “veneer technicians” who advertise their services on social media without the proper education and licensing to perform the work.

“As dentists, our mission is to deliver quality care that promotes oral and overall health, as well as build trust with the patients we humbly serve in our communities,” ADA President Linda J. Edgar, D.D.S. said at the time.

“Dental procedures that are considered irreversible should only be performed by licensed, trained dentists. The public should be extremely cautious of these purported offerings,” Edgar added.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy