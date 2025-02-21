Kanye West’s recent antisemitic outbursts happened after nitrous oxide ‘relapse’: ‘Like a cultural Tourette’s experience’

Content warning: the article contains descriptions of drug use that some readers may find disturbing.

Recommended Videos

At the start of February, Kanye “Ye” West went on a Twitter rampage, proclaiming himself a “Nazi” and making inflammatory statements like “Hitler was sooo fresh.” Needless to say, these unapologetic and contentious remarks shocked both fans and critics of the rapper alike — and it hardly stopped there.

For once, even Ye’s most devoted fans admitted that this might be the one controversy his career could not recover from — and, in some ways, they were right. However, just a few days later, after offending nearly every racial, social, and cultural group imaginable, the rapper claimed his outburst was merely a “social experiment.” Yet, according to a new report from New York Post, the real cause was allegedly a relapse involving nitrous oxide.

Is Kanye West using nitrous oxide?

In a recent exclusive interview with the New York Post, a close source and alleged friend of Ye revealed that the rapper had relapsed after a trip to the dentist, following a period of sobriety from nitrous oxide — an anesthetic commonly known as laughing gas. “When he [West] got back to LA, he had dental work done again, and I think that’s when he relapsed,” the source claimed. At the time, the rapper had just returned to Los Angeles after temporarily living in Japan.

“The nitrous took over in Los Angeles. After the Grammy party on Feb. 2, he met people, and it escalated into things he no longer does when he’s in Japan,” the source continued, referring to West’s continuous use of this dangerous gas — which many fans already knew about.

About a year ago, a clip surfaced on social media showing West wearing a nitrous mask, seemingly confirming suspicions that the rapper had been using this highly addictive and dangerous anesthetic. Another source also told the New York Post that West uses nitrous as a form of “medication.”

“There’s an issue with nitrous and his dentist, and the medication leads to these meltdowns. When he comes off the nitrous, he’s erratic — he just wants to do whatever he wants,” the source claimed. “It’s as if thoughts come to him, and he immediately speaks his mind. It’s like a cultural Tourette’s experience — his entire life is a video game.”

Close sources affirm the rapper has changed since he first used this “laughing gas”

According to a different source who allegedly previously worked at Yeezy, the rapper is described as being “very easily influenced,” with his memory deteriorating due to drug use. “His memory is so messed up at this point,” the former employee said, explaining that Kanye would forget conversations and even people he worked closely with within just a few days.

“You can kind of just convince [West] of things, and he doesn’t really fact-check them. You can say something that isn’t true, but if you say it with enough conviction at the right time, he’ll believe it.” Unfortunately, this is hardly where the shocking revelations end.

Allegedly, according to Milo Yiannopoulos — West’s former and now re-hired manager —the rapper was intentionally made addicted to nitrous by a dentist who sought to exploit him financially. “Connelly got Ye hooked on nitrous — laughing gas. It is my belief that Connelly sought to diminish Ye’s mental faculties so that he and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him,” Yiannopoulos claimed in a series of posts on X from last August.

However, this claim remains difficult to prove. While nitrous oxide is a legal substance used in medical procedures, an affidavit sworn by the Dental Board of California states that purchasing it “with the intent to inhale” is an offense. Proving that Connelly deliberately led Ye to abuse this highly addictive anesthetic for personal gain would be a challenge, but if true, it could finally be an explanation for West’s frequent erratic outbursts, if not their disturbing political allusions.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy