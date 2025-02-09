David Schwimmer demands Elon Musk to remove a ‘deranged bigot’ from X, proves he is ‘out of touch with reality’

David Schwimmer has understandably grown concerned about Ye’s, better known as Kanye West, latest divisive Twitter bender — we all have. However, he took matters into his own hands, pleading directly with Elon Musk to ban Ye from social media once and for all. In response, just about everyone else asked Schwimmer to get real.

Ye is still on X at this very moment, firing off posts that are either misogynistic, anti-Semitic, racist, or anything shocking enough to drive people to check out what he’s selling — be it music or clothes. He’s done this before and has never wholeheartedly apologized for his comments. The only real difference now is that he’s doing it under X’s new ownership. Understandably, Ye’s thought train made Schwimmer sick to his stomach, prompting him to write on Instagram: “We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk.”

The Friends star is right. On the surface, there’s nothing disagreeable about Schwimmer’s statement — well, almost nothing. The problem lies in his plea for Musk to take action. Musk, who literally did a Nazi salute two weeks ago, is the last person likely to stand against Ye for admitting on Musk’s platform that he’s a Nazi. Musk doesn’t care; he’s making a joke of it all. What’s more, Ye is openly thanking Musk for tolerating his hatred.

This is kinda true 😂 https://t.co/ix5fWes1xs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2025

I gotta give Elon his flowers for allowing my fuckery It’s a whole new world I gotta say Elons a real nigga for this — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

Schwimmer noticeably ended his Instagram post with the line, “Silence is complicity.” Yet the issue is that he was silent when Musk was making Nazi salutes — and so was the ADL. That’s the bigger problem here. There’s a growing new belief among celebrities that power can emanate from the middle, not the top. When something risks offending those in power, they choose silence. It’s the same dynamic that left Sebastian Stan unable to get a single peer to discuss his Oscar-nominated role as Donald Trump.

Due to the perceived “vibe shift” Musk gloated about earlier, some celebrities have opted to stay out of politics for self-preservation. But here’s the truth: There are no apolitical solutions to hatred like that being spewed by the Trump administration. What Schwimmer said about Kanye, while true, is out of touch with the rest of the nation — and the world, really. Ye’s antics aren’t an anomaly; they directly reflect Musk’s beliefs. Disappointingly, this is the new standard.

Users on X expressed as much, calling out the actor for being selective in what issues get his voice.

Kanye’s rants are what David Schwimmer is upset about 😂 lmao how out of touch with reality.



Why would you grovel and beg Elon Musk to silence Kayne when Elon just did a Nazi salute twice to a huge crowd and reinstated a racist kid to DOGE.

Do you know where you are, sir? https://t.co/Ln6a5MnW76 — Kat 🐾 (@yourfavekitten) February 9, 2025

Another asked what he genuinely expects from a guy who did a Nazi salute himself.

David Schwimmer going on a rant about Kanye’s antics not getting him banned on Twitter but Elon literally did a Nazi salute like last week so wtf does he think will happen lol — C (@cibleezy) February 8, 2025

One summed it up by calling X exactly what it is steadily becoming: A paid speech platform.

The thing is, David Schwimmer, this isn’t a free speech platform. It’s a paid speech platform; the result of allowing the free marketplace to build the town square. Only a dozen people would see this if I hadn’t paid for X Premium+.



Look around. What actually gets shared here… pic.twitter.com/Hk7stDNl9B — Vaughn Fry (@VaughnFry) February 9, 2025

Just the other day, Mel Gibson was given a new title by President Trump as a Special Ambassador to Hollywood. The number of hateful things Gibson has said about minorities throughout his long, illustrious career is innumerable, yet the administration has no issue with him whatsoever. They see him as a leader.

So open your eyes, David Schwimmer. This is the sad new reality. Connect the dots and call out the entire administration. Call out even those you think are more powerful than you. Because if we stand against this hate together, we might actually stand a chance.

