‘She knew they would support combustion because of their grease content’: Missouri ‘tortilla chip’ arsonist learns her fate

A Missouri woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for starting a house fire two years ago using Taki tortilla chips, according to the Springfield, MO, fire department. No one was injured in the blaze.

In 2023, witnesses saw then-42-year-old Patricia Williams pouring gasoline onto clothing on the floor of a laundry room inside a home full of people. She then lit a bag of Takis tortilla chips on fire and tossed it onto the gasoline-covered clothing to start the flame. According to Williams’ probable cause affidavit, she told investigators she chose Takis to start the fire because “she knew they would support combustion because of their grease content.”

The affidavit added, “She poured the gasoline along the back wall of the laundry room and in the bathroom… [and] stated she used a match or lighter to ignite the Takis chips on fire so that she could ignite the gasoline in the laundry room.”

The chip arsonist admitted what she’d done

Luckily, everyone inside the house escaped the fire, and Williams was later arrested with soot on her face. Williams complained of smoke inhalation and was treated at a local hospital, where she admitted she lit the fire intentionally. Her motive for doing so is unclear, as is Williams’ relationship to the people in the home.

Witnesses said they saw Williams do it, but surveillance footage from a nearby gas station also showed her buying $2 gasoline, which she put in a soda bottle. It’s unclear where she got the chips or if they were “Takis Fuego.” Which, according to the maker of the chips, are like “A bite of lava. Like firewalking with your tongue. Containing an intense flavor combination of hot chili pepper and lime, Takis Fuego chips are rated ‘Extreme’.”

Then, again, other Takis varieties include “Blue Heat,” “Nitro,” and “Intense Nacho,” among others, so Williams could take her pick.

Williams had several other warrants for her arrest when she was apprehended. At first, she pleaded not guilty to arson charges, but later changed her plea. In case you’re wondering, local Fire Marshall Travis Morrissey tested whether or not Takis will support a flame, and they do, Williams’ probable cause affidavit said.

We may never know why Williams did what she did, but things could have been worse and we’re glad no one got hurt. But as the local fire department said, Williams “put multiple people in danger of death or serious physical injury.” Takis manufacturer has not commented on the situation.

Since everything turned out alright, let’s go ahead and smile at a few social media comments about the unusual arson case, like, “She bought and used gasoline as an accelerant but still wasted all those good Takis!,” “Probably creates heartburn,” and “Damn those things are really hot.”

