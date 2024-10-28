‘There’s zero reasons anybody needs to walk into the oven’: Walmart death called into question even more when employee drops another bombshell

More details seem to emerge daily in the strange and disturbing case currently swirling around a Halifax, Nova Scotia Walmart location.

The initial story of a tragically deceased Walmart employee broke in mid-October, and by the end of the month mounting details were fighting for prominence in the public eye. The case quickly caught the attention of true crime sleuths, who — despite still-emerging facts — are fully convinced that foul play had a role in Gursimran Kaur’s tragic death.

The first facts that were released to the public, in the wake of the 19-year-old’s untimely demise, indicated that her death could have been an accident. Her “charred remains” were tragically discovered in the bakery walk-in oven of the Walmart at which she worked, but few other details are known. Police remain tight-lipped regarding an exact cause of death, as they continue to investigate details surrounding her unexpected loss, but Walmart employees have been pushing back on the notion of an “accident” since the story broke.

Numerous current and former employees of the chain have reared their heads, in the week since the teen lost her life. They’ve taken the ongoing police investigation into their own hands, and several keen-eyed employees have shed intriguing light on the situation. Yet another TikToker joined the pack with the release of Shelby Smith (@shelby_793)’s video, which showcases exactly how most Walmart employees are directed to clean the store’s bulky walk-in ovens.

There are plenty of people who believe poor Kaur died due to some kind of malfunction with the oven, which locked her inside and killed her when she was unable to exit. Various employees have cast doubt on this notion, however, as they clarify the careful release mechanisms installed in the oven doors, and now display that there’s never really a reason for an employee to be fully inside the oven, much less with the door shut.

Employees tasked with cleaning those massive walk-in ovens do so largely from the outside, and absolutely never with the door closed, according to Smith’s explanatory video. It’s more of a showcase than anything, as the TikToker rapidly walks viewers through the process of cleaning the oven. The key detail wasn’t lost on viewers, some of whom are convinced that TikTok is about to “solve this baby” all on its own.

Smith’s video shows as she carefully hoses out the (carefully switched off) oven, which is already nice and soapy, before using a floor squeegee to pull all the water out. She never steps more than a single foot into the oven, and even then it barely crosses the threshold. It really begs the question of how someone could have accidentally become locked in one of the ovens, and prompted even more conspiracy theories to fly.

There are quite a few people who think Walmart is withholding footage related to Kaur’s death in order to cover up details, since the cameras that should have caught her final moments were reportedly not functioning on the day of her death. As more true crime TikTokers emerge to poke holes in the story, the web becomes ever more convinced that foul play is involved, and I’m not going to lie — they’re making some great points.

