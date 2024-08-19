‘Unsolved Mysteries’: What happened to Amanda Antoni?

As with all episodes of Unsolved Mysteries, there is very little solace to be found in the case of Amanda Antoni. It’s all in the title.

Amanda’s story is one of many cases that will remain unsolved. Even so, there are a few things that authorities have been able to piece together. In episode 2 of Unsolved Mysteries part 4, entitled “The Body in the Basement,” a wife from Calgary was found bludgeoned to death in the basement of her home. Law enforcement initially came to the harrowing scene following a panicked call from Amanda’s husband Lee, alleging that he had found her body. In the episode, Sergeant Trent Peterson of the Calgary police was disturbed by what he had seen.

“This was the bloodiest scene I’d ever walked in on. Quite frankly, it was gruesome.”

In addition to the massive amounts of blood, police reported concerns that she had been sexually assaulted. Amanda’s brothers expressed distrust toward Lee because of his previous unemployment and friction in the marriage, but Lee maintained he had had nothing to do with the crime. He alleged that he was in Saskatchewan over the weekend to help his mother and when he returned, he found Amanda’s body. Lee was ultimately dismissed as a suspect.

Other than Lee, police also became concerned that Amanda was the victim of an outside force. The community that the couple lived in was known for its high crime rate and police calls. Neighbors considered the possibility that an intruder had invaded Amanda’s house due to the vicious barking of the household dog, Ruby. Police even considered the theory ripped right out of true crime story found in The Staircase. Could Amanda have just fallen down the stairs and died from her injuries? Authorities never came up with an answer. While the case still remains open, it is inactive unless new evidence comes to light. For any tips about Amanda’s case, you can go to calgarycrimestoppers.org or unsolved.com.

