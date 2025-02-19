‘Wearing the skin of his father’s face’: Las Vegas man blames aliens for father’s murder, says he was on a ‘different planet’

A Las Vegas man has been charged with shooting and killing his father, and the reasons he gave for committing the crime include alien influence, and that he felt like he was on a “different planet.” The man also said he pulled the trigger to protect a “worker” from “torture” who was “wearing the skin of his father’s face.”

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan PD, around 6:20 pm on February 5 this year, officers responded to a call that a man was dead at a Las Vegas address where 35-year-old Timothy Sahrang La and his parents lived. Medical personnel had been there earlier and declared the man died of natural causes, but when police arrived, they said the circumstances surrounding the death of the man, 73-year-old Eun Jin La, Timothy’s father, seemed suspicious.

According to Vegas’ 8 News Now, Eun was found dead in the master bedroom of the home with a gunshot wound to the head. He was so badly injured, it’s unclear how medical personnel declared Eun died of natural causes. Eun’s wife, Timothy’s mother, who has not so far been named in the press, reportedly called 911 and said her husband was unconscious and not breathing.

La’s mother told police her son has a “medical condition”

Las Vegas man is facing murder charges after shooting his 73-year-old father in the head on February 5 and walking around the neighborhood after the killing. During his arrest, Timothy Sahrang La, 35, told Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers that aliens had… pic.twitter.com/Q325iawZqP — Real Vegas Locals (@RealVegasLocaIs) February 11, 2025

According to Vegas police, detectives alleged that at some point that day, Timothy shot his father and left the home. Timothy was found walking through the neighborhood nearby and arrested. A firearm and shell casings were also recovered at the murder scene. Timothy’s arrest report, viewed by 8 News Now, says Timothy’s mom told the police her son had a “medical condition,” but details of the condition were redacted in the document.

According to Timothy’s arrest report, once in custody, he told the police he shot his father because “aliens had told him to kill his father and that he felt like he was on a different planet.” He also reportedly said, “he was saving someone a ‘worker’ from being tortured,” and that “worker” was “wearing the skin of his father’s face.”

La’s criminal history

Though it’s not confirmed they’re the same person, in 2018, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that a man named Timothy Sahrang La from Vegas was charged with violating an extended protective order, weapons possession, and related charges after that man reportedly sent thousands of threatening text messages to a female model in California. Firearms, ammunition, and components to build homemade explosives were also recovered from his “southwest valley” home. At that time, he had a 2015 Los Angeles County conviction for stalking and making terrorist threats.

Now accused of murder, Timothy La is currently held at the Clark County Detention Center. He appeared at a preliminary court hearing on February 8, and he is expected to appear in court again on February 25. It’s unclear if he was legal representation or how he will plead.

