What are the charges against school shooter Ethan Crumbley’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley?

In an unprecedented turn of events, James and Jennifer Crumbley are the first school shooter’s parents to be charged for their child’s criminal and violent actions. Neither of them pulled the trigger that took four innocent lives or were at Oxford High School when the tragedy happened. However, their actions as parents, months before and even on the day of the shooting, made the law catch up to them.

Despite all the warning signs, and Ethan’s own pleas for help, the parents did not get their child the psychiatric care he clearly needed. They decided to buy him a gun not too long before the shooting, moreover, Jennifer and James were called to school that day, Nov. 30, 2021, and, in essence, did nothing, not even warn the worried school staff that they had bought their troubled son a firearm.

This case sets a precedent for how parents may be held culpable if their child commits a heinous terroristic act and they had the means to help them and prevent the tragedy but wouldn’t, for one reason or another.

What sort of criminal charges, and how many counts, are the parents facing?

Screengrabs via Fox 2 Detroit/Law&Crime

Jennifer and James Crumbley face the same charges: four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Jennifer was found guilty by the jury on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Speaking to TODAY a juror said that what swayed her was how Jennifer did not separate her son from the gun she and her husband purchased him not long before the harrowing incident. “The responsibility of securing the weapon” fell on her, in this juror’s mind. In addition, Jennifer also bought him 100 bullets he would be using during his crime.

Jennifer attempted to blame the safekeeping of the gun on her husband. But that was not enough of an excuse for the jury. Jennifer revealed during trial that she’s still married to James but they haven’t spoken in about two years, despite her extramarital affairs being revealed in court. They may hope that still being together is a point in favor of their image.

James filed a motion to have his trial separate from his wife, which was granted by the judge. His trial is set to begin on March 5, 2024. Jennifer will be sentenced about a month later, on April 9. Each count of involuntary manslaughter carries a possible 15-year sentence.