What did Jordan Worth do to Alex Skeel and how much time did she get?

This article contains graphic descriptions of domestic violence. Please read with caution.

In 2018, Jordan Worth was put behind bars for physically and mentally abusing her boyfriend and father of her two children, Alex Skeel. Here’s what Worth did to Skeel, and how much time she served for her crime.

Worth and Skeel’s true-crime scandal was big news in Britain, where they lived, and covered in the 2019 BBC documentary Abused By My Girlfriend. The couple met as teenagers, and eventually, they moved in together in the small village of Stewartby, in Bedfordshire, according to The U.S. Sun. Worth and Skeel had two children. Over time, Skeel lost weight, and injuries were noticed on his body. At first, Skeel said the wounds were self-inflicted. But before long, the truth came out: Skeel’s girlfriend had tortured and abused him for months.

What did Jordan Worth do to Alex Skeel?

via The Star Ads/BBC/YouTube

Once Alex Skeel’s brutal abuse came to light, British authorities learned he had been stabbed, scalded with water, and kept from his family. He had infected wounds on his body and showed signs of head trauma. The bathroom in the home was reportedly covered in blood. Neighbors had heard Skeel cry out in pain and called the police.

Trouble for the couple began when Skeel tried to end things with his girlfriend while they were still teenagers and before they had children. From there, Worth’s behavior worsened as she tightened control and threatened Skeel’s life. By the time Skeel received help, doctors said that because of infection, he may have only a matter of days left to live.

Referring to what his life was like, Skeel told Good Morning Britain:

“I was genuinely just waiting to die. I just kept hoping the next day, maybe there would be one less hit on the head or one less stab. If I didn’t get boiling water … it would be a far better day than the day before.” via Birmingham Live

How much time did Worth get?

Once Alex Skeel admitted the abuse, Jordan Worth was arrested and faced a long list of charges, including controlling or coercive behavior in an intimate relationship. In 2018, Worth received two seven-year sentences for Skeel’s abuse, but in 2023, she was released after serving five years. The parole board ruled she was no longer a risk to the community. She is, however, prevented from contacting Skeel through an ongoing restraining order.

Skeel has moved back in with his parents after the abuse was revealed, and has contributed to the BBC documentary, and made several public appearances about his ordeal. Skeel and Worth’s children’s whereabouts are unknown. In 2023, Birmingham Live reported that Worth was engaged to someone new, a man named Adam Steff. Steff has reportedly ignored Worth’s past behavior and history of abuse while pursuing the relationship.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.