What evidence led to Richard Allen being identified as ‘Bridge Guy’?

In a complex and quickly-developing story, this is as close to a smoking gun as it gets.

The partially-redacted Probable Cause Affidavit connected a local Delphi, Indiana man, Richard Allen, to the murders through ballistics testing on a bullet discovered at the crime scene. A .40 caliber bullet found near the victims, Libby German and Abby Williams, was what made police charge the 50-year-old CVS worker with their murders.

The Probable Cause affidavit reads, in part:

“On October 13, 2022, Investigators executed a search warrant of Richard Allen’s residence at 1967 North Whiteman Drive, Delphi, Carroll County, Indiana. Among other items, officers located jackets, boots, knives, and firearms, including a Sig Sauer, Model P226, .40 caliber pistol with serial number U 625627. Investigators then ran the firearm and found that the firearm was purchased by Allen in 2001. Allen voluntarily came to the Indiana State Police post on October 26, 2022. He spoke with investigators and stated that he never allowed anyone to use or borrow the Sig Sauer Model P226 firearm. When asked about the unspent bullet, he did not have an explanation of why the bullet was found between the bodies of Victim 1 and Victim 2. He again admitted that he was on the trial [trail] but denied knowing Victim 1 or Victim 2 and denied any involvement in their murders.”

A .40 caliber bullet without any cartridge was discovered in between the remains of Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, according to the affidavit. It has been stated that the girls endured substantial blood loss due to an attack with an unknown weapon, and were not killed in the same area where their bodies were found. The authorities have never disclosed the potential motive behind the girls’ deaths.

Also in the released affidavit, is a description given by three other young girls that saw a man on the Monon High Bridge the day of the murders who was obscuring his face and gave them a menacing look when they said hello.

“She advised that was when they encountered the man who matched the description of the photograph taken from Victim 2’s video. [Redacted] described the man she encountered on the trail as wearing a blue or black windbreaker jacket.”

A different person had informed the police about a man wearing similar clothing and was “coated in mud and blood.” Also, a security camera from Hoosier Harvestore captured this witness departing the area at approximately 3:57 p.m.

Per the affidavit, a detective who had been part of the case since 2017 hypothesized that Allen was the notorious “Bridge Guy,” based on the collective evidence gathered from various sources such as CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts, and most importantly, the video shot on Libby’s phone.

“Further that the victims were forced down the hill by Richard Allen and lead [led] to the location where they were murdered.”

Allegedly, Allen repeatedly admitted to the 2017 homicides while in prison — including during a call with his wife. The suspect, who was on law enforcement’s radar back in 2017, yet went without arrest for over five years as a result of an administrative error – also confessed in phone conversations with his mother, according to court papers. In total, court documents state that he owned up to the crime at least five separate times.

“On April 3, 2023, Richard M. Allen made a phone call to his wife Kathy Allen. In that phone call, Richard M. Allen admits several times that he killed Abby and Libby,” the motion states. “Investigators had the phone call transcribed and the transcription confirms that Richard M. Allen admits that he committed the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. He admits several times within the phone call that he committed the offenses as charged. His wife, Kathy Allen, ends the phone call abruptly.”

Brad A. Rozzi and Andrew J. Baldwin, Allen’s lawyers, have contested this, claiming that their client’s fragile mental state while in custody render these statements invalid.