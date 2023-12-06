What happened at the enormous house explosion in Virginia?

As a building-smashing blast rocks a neighorhood, officials search for what might have caused it.

If you’re here you’ve probably seen the truly shocking viral video in which a police stand-off ends with an entire house being consumed in a fiery explosion, leaving nothing but rubble, car alarms blaring and confused barking dogs. These events occurred in Arlington, VA. on Monday night, so what exactly happened with the Virginia house explosion?

KSDK News

The situation began when James Yoo, 56, engaged in a confrontation with police officers attempting to enter his duplex in the Bluemont neighborhood of Arlington.

Chief Penn emphasized the authorities’ efforts to establish communication with Yoo for a peaceful resolution, but those attempts were unsuccessful. Arlington County Police Chief Andy Penn revealed that Yoo had discharged flares into the air multiple times earlier in the day, around 4:45 p.m. The situation took a grim turn when the house exploded shortly after the police attempted to execute a search warrant, leading to Yoo’s death.

The house explosion created a boom heard for miles around, prompting the evacuation of nearby residents and gas supplies cut off to the affected properties.

Police Chief Penn said:

“Based on the preliminary investigation of the incident, we believe the resident of the home, James Yoo, 56, of Arlington, is the involved suspect. The suspect was inside the residence at the time of the explosion and he is presumed, at this point, to be deceased. Human remains have been located at the scene.”

It is not currently known what caused the enormous blast. Officials have said the gas to the property had already been turned off, and underlined that they don’t want to speculate on the origin of the explosion until they’ve completed their investigation.

The Arlington County Fire Department managed to bring the subsequent fire under control by 10:30 p.m., but spot fires required continued attention. Three police officers sustained minor injuries, fortunately avoiding hospitalization.

Approximately 10 houses suffered damage due to the blast, leading to the displacement of some residents who received shelter and housing assistance from Arlington Deputy County Manager for Public Safety Aaron Miller.

James Yoo had a history of contacting the FBI through various channels, including phone calls, online tips, and letters, to file complaints, primarily related to alleged frauds he believed were committed against him. Despite his communications, no investigations were initiated by the FBI.

Federal agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and local authorities were involved in the investigation. The White House, across the Potomac River, monitored the situation, expressing concern for the injured officers and acknowledging the ATF’s assistance.

The incident left the neighborhood in shock, with questions lingering about the events leading to the explosion. Witnesses, such as Eric Southard and his wife, described the tense situation, recalling police requests for the suspect to surrender and the subsequent explosion. The explosion, described as “the craziest thing” by Southard, had a profound impact on residents, with homes shaken from a mile away.