What happened to 72-year-old Hussein Murray? The fake utility workers murder case explained

Nowadays, no less thanks to technological and digital advancements, particularly in A.I., scams targeting elderly people are an ever-growing problem. People of more advanced age are seen as easy targets, with the added bonus that they often possess life savings that can be attractive to criminals.

Recommended Videos

It is highly possible that the two suspects now charged in the murder of wealthy jeweler Hussein Murray considered his more advanced age when they targeted him, robbing him of his material possessions and, ultimately, of his life.

What happened on the day of the crime?

On Thursday evening, Oct. 10, two individuals pretending to be employees of the Detroit-based energy company DTE showed up at 72-year-old Murray’s door claiming they were “checking for gas leaks.” The moment was captured on Ring doorbell camera footage. They weren’t allowed inside that night and were told to come back the next day. On Friday morning, at around 10 am, the two men returned and were allowed in.

Murray went with the intruders down into the basement to check for gas leaks. When the pair came back upstairs without the homeowner, they questioned Murray’s wife about “where the money and jewelry were,” and then proceeded to tie her up, using duct tape to bind her hands. According to The New York Times, the spouse, who is also 72 years old, managed to free herself and called 911 around noon. It has not yet become clear how she was able to achieve this when it has also been reported that her watch and phone were stolen. At the time, before the body’s discovery, the woman said she believed her husband had been kidnapped.

Authorities found Murray deceased in the basement. From the scene alone, it was not possible to tell how the jewelry store owner had been killed due to the “gruesome” nature of his injuries. An interstate manhunt ensued.

The suspects and the charges

Screengrabs via Oakland County Sheriff’s Office / CBS News

The first suspect was caught in Louisiana the day after the deadly home invasion, as the Oakland County Sheriff’s office announced that same evening. He is 37-year-old Carlos Jose Hernandez, the individual who is most easily identifiable through the Ring doorbell footage that authorities released.

On Monday, Oct. 14, the second suspect was placed under arrest. Unlike his alleged partner in crime, Joshua Zuazo, 39, had not fled Michigan and was stopped in Plymouth Township.

Both men have been charged with three felony counts: one count of felony murder, which can lead to a life imprisonment sentence, and two counts of unlawful imprisonment, which are 15-year felonies.

On Friday, Oct. 18, Zuazo, a father of three, had his first court appearance in front of Judge Laura Polizzi. His defense lawyer made a case for a cash bond but Judge Polizzi denied it, saying: “It is obvious that these charges are very serious. This court has a concern about the public safety and this court does have a concern about a flight risk.”

In the wake of this horrific case, DTE Energy released a statement warning residents to be on high alert for impersonators. In the event of a DTE contractor showing up at one’s door, customers should ask to see the worker’s photo identification badge “and, if necessary, call 800-477-4747 to confirm before allowing entry or access to their property.” While Hernandez awaits extradition, Zuazo’s next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 29.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy