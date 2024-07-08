What happened to actor Jay Johnston?

Actor Jay Johnston, who once voiced the character Jimmy Pesto Sr. on Bob’s Burgers, was identified in police body cam footage at the Jan. 6 riot at the capitol. Johnston also sent a text message to a friend confirming he was there, and on July 8, 2024, Johnston entered a plea in the case.

Johnston’s involvement came to light when the F.B.I. shared police body cam footage online asking for the public’s help identifying the person pictured. The New York Times says Johnston was seen in the freeze-frames helping rioters enter the capitol, taking photos of his own, and passing out water to other rioters to rinse tear gas from their eyes.

Once Johnston was identified, Johnston’s friend shared a text message from the actor, which read, “The news has presented [Jan. 6] as an attack. It actually wasn’t. Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear gassed and I found it quite untastic.” Johnston also booked an L.A. to D.C. roundtrip flight before the riot happened.

Johnston was arrested in Summer 2023

The #FBI is still seeking information on people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/CetMHzU190 — FBI (@FBI) March 4, 2021 via FBI/X

About two years after Jan. 6, Jay Johnston was arrested in California, in June 2023. He was initially charged with civil disorder and entering restricted grounds. In a plea deal, Johnston agreed to plead guilty to one count of civil disorder in exchange for three other charges being dropped. He could spend up to five years in prison, pay a fine, or both. Johnston’s sentencing was expected on Oct. 7, 2024.

Johnston was fired from Bob’s Burgers when it was revealed he was involved in the attack on Jan. 6. As well as Bob’s Burgers, he’s appeared in Mr. Show with Bob and David, The Sarah Silverman Program, and Arrested Development. He’s also acted in Hollywood films like Anchorman and Men in Black II. As of July 2024, about 1,500 people faced charges from Jan. 6, and around 800 people had pleaded guilty, according to the Justice Department.

