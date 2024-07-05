What happened to Mary Collins? Her shocking 2020 murder case, explained

This article contains graphic descriptions of murder. Please take care while reading.

A refused threesome reportedly led to the brutal murder of 21-year-old Mary Collins in March 2020, around the same time as the first COVID lockdown in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Collins lived. Collins had DiGeorge syndrome, a rare developmental disorder causing a compromised immune system, among other symptoms.

Collins, Kelly Lavery, and Lavi Pham knew one another, and in March 2020, Lavery and Pham invited Collins to their apartment in NoDa, a Charlotte neighborhood. Investigators later revealed that Collins had previously turned down Lavery and Pham’s threesome proposal, according to The Charlotte Observer.

By March 30, Collins’ grandmother, Mia Alderman, whom Collins lived with, had not heard from her granddaughter for several days, so she tracked her phone to Pham’s apartment. At first, Pham let her inside but she found nothing. Alderman filed a missing person report that same day.

The first witness

Kelly Lavery, and Lavi Pham via Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

While investigating Mary Collins’ disappearance, a witness came forward and told the police they knew what happened to her. The witness said a man named Jimmy Salerno told them that Collins was drugged, beaten, and killed, and her body was stuffed in a mattress at Pham’s NoDa apartment. Salerno, Lavery, and Pham, the witness said, planned to burn the mattress.

That same day, detectives checked in with Pham and he consented to have them look around his apartment. But since they were there with Pham’s permission, and not a search warrant, where they could look was limited. They checked the mattress, but for some reason, they didn’t notice Collins’ body was inside.

The second witness

Jimmy Salerno and America Diehl via Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

By April 4, 2020, a second witness confirmed the first witness’ story. This time, Charlotte police were able to obtain a search warrant. Police found Collins’ body — wrapped in trash bags, Saran Wrap, and duct tape — concealed in Pham’s mattress. Lavi Pham and Kelly Lavery reportedly used detergent and shower gel to mask the smell. “They slaughtered her like a farm animal,” Alderman said.

” … [W]hen they went back with the search warrant, they were shocked at how well she was concealed. We, ultimately, had to open up the mattress in order to find her,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Detective, Bryan Crum, said.

On April 5, police arrested Pham, Lavery, and Jimmy Salerno. Salerno was later charged with kidnapping, murder, and helping to conceal Collins’ body. America Diehl, a fourth person involved, fled to Colorado, where she was arrested and also charged with helping to conceal Collins’ murder.

Some suspected are still awaiting trial

As of March 2024, Lavi Pham had pleaded not guilty to murder charges, and was still awaiting trial. James Salerno pleaded not guilty, too, and was awaiting trial. Salerno, however, was out on bond. Kelly Lavery, meanwhile, took a plea deal and was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison. America Diehl, charged with concealment, failure to report a death, and accessory after the fact, was also out on bond, WSOCTV reported. Diehl described Lavery as the “ringleader,” who took charge after the murder happened. She also allegedly bullied Collins online.

Each year, Collins’ grandmother holds a vigil for her murdered granddaughter. “It’s for Mary,” Alderman said. Collins was “quirky and funny,” and a talented photographer, and “extremely shy,” Alderman said. The vigils are, “also for all people who have a disability, who have an invisible-type disability. Because something needs to be done about crime against disabled people,” she added.

