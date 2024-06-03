What happened to Matthew Sturniolo, and did his triplet brother murder him?

Perhaps you’ve seen posts on TikTok commemorating the third anniversary of Matthew Sturniolo‘s death, who at least one post says was murdered by his brother, Nicholas Sturniolo. Nicholas was then sentenced to life in prison. Curiously, though, as of Spring 2024, Matthew was still posting on Instagram.

In case you’re not aware, the Sturniolo brothers are internet-famous triplet YouTubers and social media personalities, with millions of followers on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. So, was there a murder in the Sturniolo family, when according to one TikTok, post, Nicholas put rat poisoning in Matthew’s food? Or is Matthew still breathing?

Relax everybody, Matthew Sturniolo is just fine

Rest easy, Sturniolo fans, Matt’s fine, it was all a dark joke, as comments on one TikTok post about the purported fratricide explain. It all started when the Sturniolos shared a video seeming to show Matthew eating poisoned food and falling over dead, in what’s now known as the “poison prank.” Watch the original poison prank video, and it’s clear that it’s fake, but as these things sometimes go on the internet, it took on a life of its own helped by cuts mentioning what supposedly happened. The news still shocks fans today.

In one post’s comments, someone wrote, “[G]uys it js a joke😭💀[sic].” Meanwhile, Sturniolo Supercuts added recently, “In two months this video will be a year old and people still don’t know it’s a joke.” People continue falling for it, though, based on comments like, “I actually believed it and was searching Google about it 😭😭”

What happened to Christopher Sturniolo, is he dead?

Meanwhile, in spring 2024, another Sturniolo death hoax made the rounds, as rumors spread that Christopher Sturniolo died in a car accident, but that news, too, isn’t real. In one comment, someone explained,” ” … [S]omeone made a photoshop news thing that chris died and people believe it 💀[sic]” But another fan added, “[D]ude i just seen this and was SHOOK [sic].” But take a deep breath, because all three Sturniolo triplets are alive and well.

