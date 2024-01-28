What happened to Memphis DJ Slick Rick?

This article mentions gruesome details of murder. Please read with caution.

DJ Rick Buchanan, who performs as Slick Rick, was found dead in his Memphis home on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Sadly, Slick Rick’s brother, John Buchanan, discovered the body.

According to Fox13Memphis.com, Buchanan arrived at his brother’s house about 2:30 pm, after neighbors called him. Buchanan said he found the backdoor open, but the front door was locked. According to Buchanan, he found Slick Rick dead inside the house.

Strangely, Slick Rick’s pants were around his ankles, and his keys were in his hand. Slick Rock’s dog, meanwhile, was running loose in the backyard, which Buchanan said was not typical.

Buchanan added,

“The front door was locked, but the back door was wide open. The iron door was open also, and I walked in, and I found him and called 911. It was terrible. At first, I thought his coat was up over his head because it was like he was cold or something. So, I ran out and ran back in and realized it wasn’t that. It was something worse.” via Fox13Memphis

Slick Rick was beheaded

via The Stage Stop/Facebook

Slick Rick’s brother, John Buchanan, went on to add his brother was decapitated. Buchanan said he had no idea why something like that would happen to him. He did say Slick Rick’s car taillight was recently smashed by a man who said the DJ owed him a small amount of money. Buchanan said he paid off his brother’s debt.

“I was like, ‘Well here, here’s $30,’ and he just took off, but I don’t know if that had anything to do with it because I gave him $30,” Slick Rick’s brother said.

In 2014, Slick Rick was also shot while at The Stage Stop venue in a robbery, ActionNews5.com reported. According to TMZ, Slick Rick never fully emotionally recovered from the incident, according to his brother.

In a Facebook post sharing the news of her brother’s death, Slick Rick’s sister, Nina Makris, wrote:

“As some of you may know, my brother, Ricky, passed away. He was found in his home today, but we won’t know the cause of death until the autopsy is complete. Thank you [for] the prayers for our family. He is now at peace and no longer has to fight his demons.” via Nina Makris/Facebook

Buchanan said he’d adopt his brother’s dog, Lucky. His family launched a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses. Slick Rick was a “champion of Memphis music and took pride in presenting, playing, and promoting local music at The Stage Stop,” his family wrote. As of this report, Slick Rick’s death was under investigation.