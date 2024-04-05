What happened to missing Tennessee teen Sebastian Rogers? The suspicious circumstances, explained

Sebastian's desperate father already has his own suspicions of what happened to his missing child.

Kids with special needs going missing without a trace never bodes well. But we can only hope that this case is different. Although the official narrative that has been put out there has many elements that could lead one to become reasonably suspicious.

Sebastian Rogers disappeared on the same February day as Madeline Soto, yet, unlike the missing Florida teen, he has yet to be found.

“Something has happened to my son under her watch,” Sebastian’s desperate father, Seth Rogers, told Court TV’s Vinnie Politan “And, once again, she wasn’t being an adult. She wasn’t being a parent taking care of an autistic child.”

Sebastian, who is autistic, reportedly was found to be missing when his mother Katie Proudfoot walked into his room in the morning to wake him up and he was nowhere to be found inside the house. Both she and her new husband, Chris, have been scrutinized for their lack of emotion during an interview they gave to advocate for the search for Sebastian. According to the biological father, they haven’t done much on-hand searching themselves. That said, Proudfoot has offered her rebuttal to the accusations thrown her way:

Autism is a spectrum, and even though we don’t know exactly where Sebastian landed on it, we know that he was high-functioning. Another thing we know about Sebastian is that once, as a younger child, Sebastian stepped on a fire anthill, and that experience stuck with him. Since then, he hasn’t liked walking barefoot. But, according to the narrative being put out, Sebastian left the home where he lived with his mother in the middle of the night, without his shoes, and carrying a flashlight.

Because the stigma exists, it is relevant to highlight that autism doesn’t mean being unreasonable or lacking fundamental common sense. Much less does it mean not having intelligence, in fact, Sebastian is described as “very smart.”

Where is Sebastian? Someone knows something

Someone knows something. Something that they don’t want to come out at all costs. Why else would a volunteer rescue team, the same one that worked on Riley Strain’s case, be threatened into stopping their efforts to find Sebastian? A situation that has never before happened to this selfless group. In addition, they were contacted to help on the case solely by, Seth, Sebastian’s father.

The search dogs didn’t find much of anything except for a trace of a scent in a nearby pond that was subsequently drained. The efforts yielded no results.

Recently, a pair of glasses was found but the police did not immediately confirm whether these were Sebastian’s. Investigators haven’t ruled out anyone or anything, but they have said they haven’t found evidence that proves foul play.

In response to the Reddit post above, one netizen wrote:

There is yet to be reported proof that a crime was committed in this missing child’s case. We can only hope this case doesn’t have any remote similarity with the Shanda Vander Ark case. And that Sebastian has not, and will not, meet a fate as cruel and unfair as Timothy Ferguson’s.