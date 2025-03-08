What happened to the Turpin children and parents?

Warning: The following article contains details of domestic abuse, which may be distressing to readers. Please proceed with caution.

The case of the Turpin family gripped the nation when authorities discovered the Turpin children held captive by their parents in their Perris, California, home — dubbed the House of Horrors — in 2018, with the lengths of abuse they endured only exposed after one child’s daring escape.

On Jan. 14, 2018, 911 responded to a call from a 17-year-old girl named Jordan Turpin, saying she ran away from home because of her abusive parents. She then went on to tell the operator the hell she and her siblings suffered, adding that some of her siblings were chained at home.

The Turpin family moved from Texas to California in 2014, and by 2018, there were 15 people residing in the house — parents David and Louise, and their 13 children ranging in age from 2 to 29. Neighbors described the family as being “really private,” but they had no inkling of the horrors unfolding inside the house. Those who saw some of the children noticed they appeared frail and much younger than their actual ages. Even relatives were unaware of the abuse, as David and Louise gradually cut ties and distanced themselves from family members.

What happened inside the House of Horrors?

Authorities arrived at the Turpin home and, under exigent circumstances, conducted a warrantless search based on the reasonable belief that the children were in immediate danger. What they found was shocking — the house was filthy, the children were dirty and severely malnourished, and some were discovered chained to their beds. In the 911 call Jordan placed, they told the operator that they only took baths once a year and she experienced breathing difficulties due to their squalid living conditions.

The Turpin children endured horrific abuse, often tied up or chained for weeks or even months as punishment. As Jordan revealed in her 911 call, two of her siblings were restrained after being caught stealing food from their own kitchen — an act driven by starvation. Evidence suggested that those who were chained were also denied access to the bathroom. The siblings lived in isolation, were deprived of toys or entertainment and were only allowed to write in their journals. By the time Jordan made her escape, she and her siblings had spent a couple of years planning their freedom.

After the parents’ arrest, the 13 siblings were taken to the hospital, where medical tests revealed the devastating effects of years of abuse. They suffered from malnutrition, heart damage due to nutrient deficiencies, and stunted growth. Even the older children physically looked like minors. According to doctors, their physical and cognitive development had been greatly impacted by prolonged neglect and mistreatment.

Where are David and Louise Turpin now?

David and Louise were charged with multiple counts of torture, false imprisonment, child abuse, and abuse of dependent adults. David was given an additional charge of lewd act on a child under 14, as well as perjury due to lying to the California Department of Education about the children being homeschooled. Both pleaded guilty to the multiple charges.

At their sentencing in 2019, their children appeared in court to share their victim impact statements. One of their daughters said, “My parents took my whole life from me. But now, I’m taking it back. I’m a fighter, I’m strong, and I’m shooting through life like a rocket.” Prior to handing down a sentence, the judge said, “Their lives have been permanently altered, and their ability to learn, grow, and thrive. To the extent that they do thrive… it will be not because of you both, but in spite of you both.” David and Louise were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

How are the Turpin siblings doing today?

Tragically, the abuse didn’t end for some of the Turpin children. Six of the youngest siblings were placed in foster care and were, again, subjected to cruel treatment by their foster family — Marcelino Olguin, Rosa Olguin, and their daughter Lennys Olguin. They were arrested on abuse charges and pleaded guilty. The patriarch was sentenced to seven years in prison, while the mother and daughter were sentenced to four years. In 2024, the six siblings filed a civil lawsuit against Riverside County and the foster agency that placed them in the Olguin home.

The Turpin siblings began forging their own paths after escaping years of abuse, finally gaining the freedom to live their lives on their own terms. Most of them maintain private lives, except for Jordan and Jennifer, who have shared their stories through interviews over the years. In 2022, Jordan told People that she and all her siblings remain “very, very close,” adding, “After everything that happened, I’m so protective over each one. Nothing could ever break our bond.” She has a strong presence on social media, with over 1.6 million followers on TikTok, and she hopes to use her experiences to become a motivational speaker one day.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.

