‘Hate has no place at SU’: 12 college predators engage in hate crime involving catphishing, false imprisonment, and homophobia

Warning: This article contains descriptions of physical assault related to sexual orientation. Please take care while reading.

Twelve Salisbury University students have been charged by the Maryland Police Department following an investigation into an Oct. 15, 2024 hate crime.

The male students, all reportedly members of or associated with a fraternity at the university, were identified in a Nov. 7 release. The men face charges including assault, reckless endangerment, and false imprisonment for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Police say the assault happened at an apartment off-campus, and detectives confirmed they had seen cell phone footage of the events. The release added that the unnamed victim was “targeted due to his sexual preferences.”

Salisbury PD said the assault began with catphishing — the creation of a fictitious online identity, typically on social media, with the intent to deceive. A man was lured to a residence “within the 1400 block of University Terrace under false pretenses.”

7News reported that the catphishers used the gay dating app, Grindr, and created a fake profile for a 16-year-old boy. The police report neither confirms nor denies that detail of the invitation.

“When the victim responded to and entered the residence, numerous college-aged men surrounded the victim and forced him to sit in a chair isolated in the middle of the living room. After being forcefully seated, the victim was kicked, punched, and spit on while the men called the victim derogatory names,” the statement reads.

The victim told detectives he tried to leave; however, he was thrown to the floor during every attempt. “The assault lasted for several minutes until he was eventually allowed to leave. Due to the assault, the victim sought medical assistance and learned that he had sustained bruising throughout his body as well as a broken rib.”

Detectives say that interviews with witnesses and the victim revealed that he was targeted because of his “sexual preferences.” Additionally, the victim is not a student at Salisbury University.

Elijah Thomas Johnson, Riley Keagan, Brister Zachary, James Leineman, Bennan Aird, Dylan Earp, Cruz Cespedes, and Ryder Baker have been charged with “first-degree assault, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment, and associated hate crime charges.”

Following further investigation on Nov. 7, police also named Cameron Guy, Jacob Howard, Eric Sinclair, Dylan Pietuszka, and Patrick Gutierrezas as allegedly being a part of the assault. The ages of all charged men range from 18 to 21.

American colleges and universities have been named “hunting grounds” for predators, referring both to sexual assaults and rapes, as well as dangerous hazing fraternities inflict on young men hoping to join their ranks.

A U.S. Department of Justice fact sheet on Maryland hate crimes reflects a rise in numbers. 221 were counted in 2022, up from 40 in 2020. It should be noted that many hate-bias incidents go unreported, so this data does not provide a full picture.

A 2023 FBI report indicated a rise across the U.S. More than 11,634 incidents were tallied in 2022, compared with 10,840 in 2021. It also stated that 1,947 of the ones in 2022 targeted an individual in relation to their sexuality, versus 1711 in 2021.

An SU spokesperson told People, “All 12 students who were charged have been placed on suspension, which is the harshest penalty the university can impose at this stage of the process under our code of community standards.” They concluded, “Hate has no place at SU.”

Salisbury PD is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident, or similar ones, to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (410) 548-3165. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776.

If you know someone you know is struggling or in need of help, contact The LGBTQ National Help Center online or at at 1-888-843-4564.

