What is ‘Odinism’ and how is it related to the Delphi murder case?

This article contains topics of racism, abuse, and body mutilation; please take care while reading.

The Delphi murder trial has been pushed back to October 2024, which means the accused, Richard Allen, won’t see a judge regarding the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German until next year.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped the case from being a high-profile topic in the true crime community, especially since the recent dismissal of Bradley A. Rozzi and Andrew J. Baldwin, Allen’s previous defense attorneys who allege that the state has evidence linking Odinists to the murder of two girls in Delphi, Indiana. They have claimed that investigators concealed pieces of evidence and reports that suggest the crime was part of a ritualistic sacrifice.

In their 136-page filing prior to their dismissal, they requested the court set a hearing to address the information and evidence allegedly hidden by investigators, as is read in a memorandum in the Delphi case. They also made a strong allegation about the murder of Abigail and Liberty:

“Members of a pagan Norse religion, called Odinism, hijacked by white nationalists, ritualistically sacrificed Abigail Williams and Liberty German”

If you’re wondering what Odinism is, you’re not alone, and defining the practice is a complex idea in and of itself. So what exactly is the religion, and how does it relate to the Delphi murder case?

What is Odinism?

Odinism can be defined as follows: “a modern revival or reconstruction of this religion, now sometimes associated with white supremacist ideology.” The polytheistic system of beliefs, meaning the belief in more than one God, has ties to white supremacy, whereas the Odinic Rite is regarded, and Allen’s prior defense attorneys are under the belief that Odinists were linked to the crime by evidence that has been all-but-hidden.

The modern revival of ancient Germanic and Norse paganism has a particular emphasis on Odin, the Allfather. While Odinism has gained popularity among some individuals and groups as a spiritual and cultural movement, it has also been associated with white supremacy and extreme ideologies, causing significant controversy and concern.

WTHR, a news leader for Indianapolis, shares more information about Odinism, including how it is rooted in extremism and how white supremacists often take symbolism and runes and co-opt them in messages of hate and racism. In part, they state, “Hate groups have been pulling symbols, words, and ideologies rooted in European pagan belief systems to advance racist beliefs for decades.” The idea isn’t lost on anyone who has ever followed a news or true crime case.

Some Odinist groups have embraced these ideologies of supremacy, distorting the original spiritual practices for their own political and racial agendas. This has led to Odinism being used as a vehicle for promoting an exclusionary worldview, which has garnered the attention of law enforcement agencies and civil rights organizations.

Allen’s previous defense team has been questioning evidence that allegedly links Odinists to the crime, including a lack of a report from a professor concerning possible Odinism signatures at the scene and a lack of information regarding [Redacted], whose son was reportedly “dating” Abbi Williams, as reported by the aforementioned memorandum:

“Law enforcement’s failure to actively pursue the obvious links between the crime scene

and Odinism is confounding. It is even more confounding when days and weeks after the murders, a particular Odinite from Logansport named [Redacted] posted on social media images mimicking the very runes found at the crime scene – a crime scene unreleased and unknown to the general public even to this day.”

Odinism has its roots in the pre-Christian religious practices of the Germanic and Norse peoples, which date back over a thousand years. These ancient belief systems included a pantheon of deities, such as Odin, Thor, Freyja, and Loki, and emphasized a connection to the natural world and a complex cosmology. In the modern context, Odinism seeks to revive and adapt these traditions, celebrating the gods and goddesses, rituals, and the virtues they embody, including honor, courage, and kinship.

It’s important to note that not all Odinists adhere to white supremacy or extremist beliefs. It’s a small fraction of the practice that has done such. Many practitioners embrace the faith as a way to connect with their ancestral roots and honor the cultural heritage of Northern Europe.

In response to the association with extremism, there have been concerted efforts by some Odinist organizations to distance themselves from these negative influences and promote an inclusive and non-racist form of religion. They argue that the original pre-Christian Norse belief systems were not inherently racist, and sought to restore the faith to its historical and spiritual roots.

Another criticism of Odinism is the appropriation of Norse culture and religious symbols by individuals who have no ancestral connection to the region. This raises concerns about cultural insensitivity and identity politics, as many practitioners may not have a legitimate claim to Norse heritage but still adopt the faith. This, in turn, can perpetuate misunderstandings and oversimplifications of Norse traditions.

How does Odinism relate to the Delphi investigation?

The defense has made a bold claim: alleging that the state was aware of the Odinism connection in the Delphi murders and attempted to suppress this information. Why would they do this? #OdinismCoverUphttps://t.co/uXk7ZNkqdV — Mortal Trespasses (@MortalTrespass) October 17, 2023

It’s being reported that Allen’s now dismissed defense team questioned the positioning of the bodies of Abigail and Liberty, saying that “Sticks and tree branches were deliberately, carefully and proficiently placed on each girl in a certain arrangement mimicking certain runes. At least one of the branches appeared to have its end cut off cleanly by some type of tool like an electric saw, providing proof of a preconceived plan.” They also state that the blood of Liberty was used as “paint” to put a rune on a tree that appears similar to the English letter, F.

Also, Allen’s prior defense team claims he is being abused by Westville Correctional Facility guards who are part of the “Odinite cult:”

“Not coincidentally, members (Odinists) of this same pagan cult are employed as corrections officers for the Indiana Department of Corrections at Westville Correctional Facility. It is inside of the cold, concrete walls of the maximum-security unit of this dilapidated “reformatory” that Richard Allen is being threatened, intimidated, and mentally abused .”

The Indiana Department of Corrections acknowledges Odinism as a legitimate religion; however, it tried to prohibit group worship by its adherents:

“IDOC recognizes Odinism as a religion. The prison system’s handbook notes that Odinists worship both individually and as a group. However, IDOC prohibited group worship by Odinists because prison officials associate those practicing Odinism with white supremacists. Indiana DOC Policy Banning Group Worship by Odinists Enjoined

In relation to the Delphi case, Allen’s previous legal team has taken action to have their client transferred from Westville Correctional to a different prison for the sake of security. They’re also raising an alternate argument that would potentially prove Allen innocent of the felonies he’s accused of. However, with the recent ruling in the case, it’s yet to be determined what his next legal team will bring to the table if they continue to allege that information is being hidden in the case.

Allen will see a judge in October of 2024. Until then, it’s important to remember that the lives of Abigail and Liberty were cut short at one of the most promising times in their lives up to that point, and their families and friends deserve to know the truth and to feel that some justice has been served in this case.