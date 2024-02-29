What is Rio Da Young OG’s release date?

Rapper Da’mario Donshay Horne-McCullough, who performs as Rio Da Young OG, was sentenced in 2019 to five years in prison. Have there been any updates on Young OG’s release date since then?

Pitchfork says Young OG’s conviction stems from a 2019 incident for which the Flint, Michigan rapper was indicted on several charges, including possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and heroin. At that point, Young OG didn’t have much of a criminal record, which was considered in his sentencing.

By 2020, Young OG agreed to a plea deal. He’d plead guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and serve a 60-month, or 5-year sentence.

Rio Da Young OG went to jail in 2021

Although Rio Da Young OG entered his plea deal in 2020, he didn’t begin serving that sentence until the summer of 2021, the musician explained in an Instagram story, putting his release date sometime in 2026 — and to date, that’s there’s no more current information about when Young OG might be a free man.

In a 2021 interview available to watch on YouTube, Young OG said he hoped for probation or early release based on his clean record, raising the possibility he could be released before his sentence is complete. Regardless of when he gets released, based on his 2021 Instagram story post, the Fabolous rapper seems to have learned a lesson.

“I’m doing 5 years for some s** I ain’t know was going on but I take full responsibility cause I know what comes wit this street s***. Thank you god for putting me through this situation cause it really opened my eyes and show me how to deal wit people,” Young OG said.