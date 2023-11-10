What is the story of Ebony Duncan? Who is she, and what happened to her?

With true crime stories appearing online at a pretty frequent rate, it can be hard to remember that these horrible events are happening to real people, and affecting family and friends in awful ways. The case of Ebony Duncan, though, stands out to me for the sheer number of the bereaved who have lost a treasured person.

Duncan lived life to the fullest, surrounded by those who loved and cared for her in the Kansas City, Missouri area. She had children and grandchildren, all of whom are devastated by her disappearance and death. But how did Duncan go missing? And who is responsible for the tragic death?

Who is Ebony Duncan?

Image via KCTV

Hailing from the Kansas City Metropolitan Area, Ebony Duncan was a 44 year old mother and grandmother who had a lively and full life. Her daughter, Essence, was especially vocal about her mother’s good character and happy nature, in an interview she did with KCTV. She was also involved with the local music scene, where she used the stage name “Erotic D” to release hip-hop and R&B songs.

Ebony Duncan worked as a certified-nursing assistant at Sunterra Springs nursing home in Independence, Missouri, according to KSHB. This is the last place she was seen before she went missing on September 6, 2023 at around 6pm. She was seen getting into a silver Chrysler 200 sedan, owned by 42 year old Keaira Ransburg (sometimes referred to as Keaira Jenkins). Since that time, Ransburg has also been missing, and is believed to know more about Duncan’s case, though it’s not been confirmed that she was driving the vehicle. It’s believed that Ransburg was dating Charles Smith-Howell, an ex-boyfriend of Ebony Duncan.

What happened to Ebony Duncan?

On October 31, 2023, the body of a woman was found in a wooded area near Hillcrest Golf Course in south Kansas City. The Jackson County Medical Examiner believes the body to be Ebony Duncan’s, but further testing still needs to be done for confirmation. Foul play is very likely involved in Duncan’s case, with one primary suspect in mind.

A few of Ebony Duncan’s coworkers at Sunterra Springs nursing home reported that she was receiving threats to her life from her ex-boyfriend, Charles Smith-Howell. He is currently in federal custody without bond for possessing ammunition illegally, which is a felony. At the time of his arrest, police found the license plate for the Chrysler 200 Duncan was seen entering in his Buick SUV. Due to internal knowledge, police have good reason to suspect that Smith-Howell may have kidnapped Duncan.

As of Nov. 10, 2023, there have been no further developments in Ebony Duncan’s case.