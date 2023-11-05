Is Travis Kelce hurt? His recent injury, explained

We’ll get to Travis Kelce in a moment. First, let us consider the sad but necessary truth at the very center of our society: If one is to date Taylor Swift, then one must suffer.

Tom Hiddleston did it, and now he’s stuck on a Disney Plus Marvel series about a clock that wants little kisses. Taylor Lautner did it, and the whole “teenage wolf boys with their shirts off” genre dried up overnight. Through their sacrifices, we are sustained, and our crops grow strong and bountiful through the cruel summer.

This brings us to Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, and reportedly, Swift’s latest paramour. This season has been rough on Kelce, with the 34-year-old Ohio native suffering enough lower body injuries that it’ll be a wonder if his ACL is ever, ever, ever put back together.

In early September, he suffered a hyperextended knee and bone bruise during practice, leading to his first missed game on account of injury since a similar bone bruise laid him out during his rookie season. Then, an Oct. 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings sent the TE to time out when a misstep ended in a lower ankle sprain during the first half. Kelce would still return to the field for the third quarter and score a game-winning touchdown.

As this is being written, Kelce has just actively participated in a game against the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs stood at 6-2 at the beginning of the day, and tucked each other into bed at 7-2, having beaten the Dolphins 21-14. Kelce called it a relatively quiet one, chalking up 14 yards between three receptions. He’ll join the rest of the Chiefs playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 20, unless he suffers yet another injury and is unable to shake it off. Well, let’s fervently hope that the star footballer goes on to play many more games and only battles the relentless rumors about his romantic life on the sidelines instead of another painful injury.