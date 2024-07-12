What really happened to vanished 3-year-old Madeleine McCann?

On the evening of May 3, 2007, three-year-old Madeleine McCann vanished from her family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, a resort town in Portugal’s Algarve region.

Recommended Videos

Madeleine, along with her younger twin siblings, had been left sleeping in the apartment while her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, dined with friends at a nearby tapas restaurant. The McCanns took turns checking on the children throughout the evening, but when Kate returned around 10 pm, she discovered Madeleine was missing. The initial investigation by the Portuguese police faced criticism for alleged mishandling of evidence and lack of swift action.

The police explored various theories, including the possibility that Madeleine had wandered off or been abducted. Suspicion also fell on the McCanns themselves, with some considering the possibility that Madeleine had died in the apartment and her body had been concealed. This theory gained traction when sniffer dogs were brought in and allegedly detected the scent of a corpse in the apartment and on Kate McCann’s clothing.

How sniffer dogs signalled 'scent of blood and corpse' in Madeleine McCann apartment: New Netflix series The Disappearance Of Madeleine McCann shows the moment sniffer dogs 'alert' their handler to blood and corpse odours inside the McCanns' holiday… https://t.co/2Sry9K5MAf pic.twitter.com/Aw79vfhGJF — RushReads (@RushReads) March 15, 2019

In a stunning turn of events, Kate and Gerry McCann themselves were named as “arguidos” (official suspects) in September 2007. Kate McCann’s refusal to answer 48 questions during an 11-hour police interview further fueled suspicion.

Kate McCann is back in the spotlight over her refusal to answer 48 police questions about the disappearance of her daughter Madeleine. pic.twitter.com/R0bgJBclK3 — I'm All News (@ImAllNews) March 18, 2019

The McCanns vehemently denied the allegations and the “arguido” status was lifted in July 2008 due to lack of evidence. As the investigation progressed several official suspects emerged. One of the most notable was Robert Murat, a British-Portuguese property consultant living near the resort. Murat was briefly named an “arguido” but was later cleared of involvement. Another lead pursued was a series of e-fits released in 2013, depicting a man seen carrying a child on the night Madeleine vanished. Despite public appeals, this individual was never conclusively identified.

Over the years, numerous sightings of Madeleine were reported across the globe, from Europe to South America to Asia. Each lead was investigated, but none brought the family any closer to finding their daughter. The case also attracted its fair share of fraudsters and attention-seekers, adding to the confusion and heartbreak. One such incident involved a British man named Kevin Halligen, who allegedly conned the McCann family out of £300,000 by posing as a private investigator. Halligen claimed he could find Madeleine using satellite imagery and other high-tech methods but disappeared with the money. He was later found in Oxford, living under a false name.

Inquest into Kevin Richard Halligen's 2018 death finally concludes (Coroner's outcome below). Halligen was a private detective who conned Madeleine McCann's parents out of £300,000 claiming he could find their daughter. Halligen also went by the name Richard Powell. #mccann pic.twitter.com/5BHb0KQoK4 — Mark Saunokonoko (@saunokonoko) May 1, 2020

In 2011, the Met Police launched Operation Grange, a review of the case that later transformed into a full investigation. This brought renewed hope of a breakthrough, but despite some promising leads, Madeleine remained missing. The investigation explored theories of burglary gone wrong and child trafficking. He has been connected to various properties in the area and was believed to be in the vicinity of Praia da Luz during the time of Madeleine’s disappearance.

According to reports, Christian B. is alleged to have made incriminating statements about Madeleine McCann. These reports surfaced from different sources, including statements allegedly made to a friend in a bar on the tenth anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance that suggested he knew what happened to her. Moreover, German investigators have stated they believe Christian B. may be involved based on evidence they have gathered, though specific details of this evidence have not been fully disclosed to the public.

#MadeleineMcCann #ChristianB Madeleine McCann suspect Christian B arrives for another day in court on sex crime charges which he denies. His former best friend giving evidence against him. pic.twitter.com/hZboJYJzgE — Martin Brunt (@skymartinbrunt) April 5, 2024

In December 2019, Christian B. was convicted in Germany for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Praia da Luz, the same area from where Madeleine disappeared. This crime occurred two years before Madeleine’s disappearance. The conviction was based largely on DNA evidence. As of the latest updates, Christian B. is in prison in Germany for rape charges, and the investigation related to the Madeleine case is still going on.

The McCanns and the media

Not content with a combined salary of over £250k, the McCann's used money from the "Find Maddie" fund to pay off the mortgage on their luxury property.



"Grieving parents.." — Rob Boyd, Esq (@AvonandsomerRob) September 21, 2022

The actions of Kate and Gerry McCann in the wake of their daughter’s disappearance have been a source of much scrutiny over the years. The McCanns launched a massive publicity campaign and even hired a PR consultant, Justine McGuinness. This swift action was seen as being in stark contrast to the typical behavior of people in similar situations. Of course, it’s impossible to know what any of us would do in such a horrific situation. Grief is a deeply personal thing, and there is no “right” way to respond to a tragedy of this magnitude.

2007 #McCann s needed to use Fund money to pay their mortgage coz they had no savings- yet.. They've got Savings now! pic.twitter.com/3xwb2kBXjd — Cherub Rock 🌸 (@Cherub_Rock_23) May 8, 2015

In any case, the McCanns’ media strategy was highly effective. They managed to keep Madeleine’s story in the headlines for years, generating immense public sympathy and support. The UK government has given an additional £192,000 to the Metropolitan Police to continue their investigation into Madeleine McCann’s case. This new funding raises the total amount spent on the investigation to £13.2 million.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy