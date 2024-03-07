What was Michael Todd Ray’s release date?

Katie Call was shot in the stomach by Michael Todd Ray in 2004 in a crime of jealousy. Call and her boyfriend survived the attack, and after a 14-hour standoff inside Call’s home, Ray survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and was taken into custody. But where is he now?

As covered in Investigation Discovery’s 2017 show Obsession: Dark Desires: Texts, Lies, and Videotape, Ray and Call, both from Georgia, dated briefly about a year earlier. Call was a single mother, and Ray — who had a criminal record, including driving under the influence, domestic violence, and stalking — got divorced in 2000. Ray’s dark tendencies soon emerged in Call and Ray’s relationship and she ultimately broke up with him.

After that breakup, however, Ray continued to contact Call, reportedly emailing her as many as 800 times in one day, putting motion sensors and cameras inside her home, and changing the locks. He was even arrested at one point, hiding under the back deck of Call’s house, and was sentenced to 12 months in prison, but only served two and a half before he was released. Throughout, Ray was already on probation for stalking other women.

Where is Michael Todd Ray now?

If Michael Todd Ray had served his complete sentence, Katie Call and her new boyfriend’s violent attacks might not have happened. After Ray was released on parole, he continued stalking Call, who had started a new relationship. According to AccessWDUN.com, Ray shot Call, who escaped and ran to a neighbor for help. Ray attacked her boyfriend, too, but he managed to escape through a window.

The police arrived, but after 14 hours barricaded inside Call’s home, Ray shot himself in the head. He survived and was airlifted to a nearby hospital. In 2006, Ray was sentenced to 20 years for the crime. He was eligible for parole in 2011, however, and in 2016, Ray was released, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His probationary period is set to end in 2024.