Who is the Arkansas man arrested for living with a minor in a cave?

This article mentions child sex abuse of a minor. Please read with caution.

A bizarre and troubling true crime case involving child sexual abuse in Arkansas began when Isaac Melder contacted a 14-year-old on her Xbox, and concluded when Melder was arrested for living with that girl in a cave.

According to Fox16.com, the minor in question disappeared in May 2022, and Melder, who was in his late 30s at the time, groomed the young girl and her family with food, money, marijuana, and alcohol. Melder had a romantic history with the girl’s mother.

A search of the teenage girl’s Xbox revealed she and Melder talked about running away and living together in a “makeshift cave,” as well as sexually explicit messages. About a month after she was reported missing, a tip led police to where Melder and the child were living in a remote area nearby.

According to Arkansas police, the teenager said she and Melder were in love, and that Melder had sexually abused her numerous times. Melder and the teenage girl reportedly called each other “husband and wife,” according to court documents.

Isaac Melder was sentenced to 30 years in prison

In Feb. 2024, 5Newsonline.com reported that Melder was convicted of child sex abuse, and sentenced to 30 years in prison with no chance for parole. In a plea deal, Melder pleaded guilty to persuading the minor to run away with him for sex, and for using the internet to lure a minor into sexual activity.

According to KTLO.com, the cave where Melder and the young girl were found was well stocked with food, and this was not the first time she had disappeared with an older man. While in custody, Melder also asked for his charges to be dropped, citing jail conditions that violated his “God-given rights.”

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.