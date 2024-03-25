What’s known about the 2 people who died on a Holland America cruise ship?

On Friday, March 22, 2024, two crewmembers of a Holland America cruise ship, the Nieuw Amsterdam, died while onboard the vessel docked at Half Moon Bay in the Bahamas. In a statement, the cruise line called what happened an “incident,” but details have now emerged about their cause of death.

In their initial statement, Holland America said the two deaths were reported to local authorities and would be investigated. Meanwhile, counseling services were offered to affected team members. “All of us at Holland America Line are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts and prayers are with our team members’ families at this difficult time. The safety, security, and welfare of all guests and crew are the company’s absolute priority,” the statement said.

The second Holland America statement

Two days after the Holland America crew members died, the cruise line released another statement disclosing their deaths were caused by an “accidental steam release.” According to Holland America, “There was an accidental steam release in an engineering space on board Nieuw Amsterdam, which sadly resulted in the death of two crew members.”

NL Times says the two crewmembers killed, both from the Philippines, were Joseph Terrado and Wawan Gusnawan. Miami-based maritime lawyer, Jim Walker, who is familiar with the case and had seen photos of the scene where both men died, alleged a mechanical accident likely caused an explosion in the “steam compensator.”

The engine room was then filled with steam, and Terrado and Gusnawan were both trapped inside, Walker said. As temperatures rose, the oxygen in the engine room ran out, and the men were killed. Because the Nieuw Holland sails under a Dutch Flag, the accident was being investigated by both Dutch and Bahamian maritime authorities.

The Florida-based Nieuw Amsterdam reportedly departed from Fort Lauderdale on March 16 for a week-long excursion. Half Moon Bay is a private island in the Bahamas owned by Holland America. Nieuw Amsterdam returned to the U.S. the day after the two deaths were reported, on the planned final day of the outing.