Who are Cameron Herrin’s parents?

Cheryl and Chris Herrin of Florida had some explaining to do when their teenage son, Cameron Herrin, hit and killed a young mother and her child while racing his brand-new 2018 Mustang GT. Who are Cheryl and Chris, though, and are they responsible for what their son did?

It began with the best of intentions. In 2018, then 18-year-old Cameron was all set to graduate from Tampa Catholic High School in Florida. As a gift, his folks, Cheryl and Chris, chose to get him a new car, the aforementioned 2018 Mustang GT — and thinking back on some of the lemons we got when we finished school, that’s a pretty nice present.

How did Cameron repay his parents’ generosity, though? Only a matter of days after receiving his diploma, Cameron chose to street-race his friend, John Barrineau, in his Nissan Altima. Reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, Herrin’s Mustang hit and killed Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt and her 21-month old daughter, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

Cameron later pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and was sentenced to 24 years in prison. As of Nov. 2022, his appeal was denied, Fox 13 News Tampa Bay reported.

Looking at Cameron’s family, though, were there any clues to be found that Cameron could be capable of such poor decision-making? According to those close to the Herrins, there weren’t many.

Cameron Herrin seemed to have a happy home

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Cameron Herrin’s parents — Chris and Cheryl Herrin — moved to Florida from Texas around 2005. They reportedly met while students at Texas Tech University. Cheryl worked in upper-management for State Farm insurance, and Chris was mostly a stay-at-home father. Cheryl likely made good money in the insurance industry, which presumably explains how Cheryl and Chris were able to afford a Mustang GT for their son’s graduation. Meanwhile, the Herrin family enjoyed other recreational vehicles like water scooters, and thrilling-seeking activities like sky diving.

From the sounds of things, Cheryl and Chris did most things right, as far as parenting. Those who knew the family described them as attentive and loving parents, and said they were deeply upset by what their son did. Cheryl also later spoke out against the social media attention and stalker-like following her son developed while in prison, calling it an “unhealthy obsession,” as per Business Insider.

Referring to Herrin’s parents, their attorney John Fitzgibbons said (via The Tampa Bay Times), “I know the Herrin family is suffering terribly and I understand the other family is in the midst of unimaginable grief.”