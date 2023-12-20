There have been many cases of inappropriate dynamics between students and teachers in the realm of true crime, but Mary Kay Letourneau is one of the most infamous. The perpetrator of one of the most well-documented scandals of the ‘90s, Letrouneau’s story begins in criminal to and ends in bizarre.

In 1996, the former teacher sexually assaulted Vili Fualaau, an adolescent who was a student in her sixth-grade class. Per The New York Times, Letourneau pled guilty to charges of child rape, but a sexual dynamic between the two persisted. Insisting that she and her students were in love, Letourneau gave birth to their first child before she went to prison.

She ultimately served seven years, but that didn’t stop the relationship. After being released from prison, she and Fualaau got married and raised two children together, only separating in 2019. The scandal of the story is so ingrained in pop culture that it inspired the Netflix movie May December, starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. Moore stars as Grace, the Letourneau-esque figure, who is also raising children with her victim. While Letourneau died in 2020 from cancer, her life and family are still a source of fascination.

Who are Mary Kay Letourneau’s children with Vili Fualaau?

Photo via Discovery Plus

In most cases, the story ends when the convicted criminal goes to prison. But that wasn’t the case with Letourneau and Fualaau. The former teacher pled guilty to the crime but maintained that she didn’t know her actions were against the law.

Even though they were court-mandated to stay away from each other, Letourneau had two children fathered by Fualaau while she was still in prison. Per In Touch Weekly, the firstborn was Audrey, whom Letourneau was visibly pregnant with at trial. During her suspended sentence before returning to prison, she once again conceived and gave birth to Georgia in 1998.

Their mother spent the first seven years of their lives in prison but once she was released, the family had as normal of an upbringing as anyone else, as far as anyone could tell. Per People, Letourneau and Fualaau got married in 2005. They continued their relationship until 2019 when Fualaau filed for divorce. Both parties have also had children from other relationships.

Before Letourneau was embroiled in scandal, she was married to Steve Letourneau, whom she met in college. After getting pregnant at the time, the two married, and she had three more children with him. Steve had full custody of the children while his ex-wife was in prison.

Following the divorce between Letourneau and Fualaau, he had another daughter with an unnamed woman. Both Audrey and Georgia seemed supportive of the union, and the latter welcomed the birth in an Instagram post, according to People. Other than these posts, the girls have lived a relatively private life away from the spotlight.