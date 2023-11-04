Who is pro cyclist Colin Strickland and what happened to him? The Kaitlin Armstrong murder case, explained

Colin Strickland had everything going for him in the world of cycling until Mo Wilson was murdered.

In 2022, World champion mountain bike gravel racer Colin Strickland‘s former girlfriend and fellow cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson was shot and killed. In 2023, Strickland’s on-again-off-again girlfriend Kaitlin Armstrong was on trial for the crime.

On the day Strickland’s life forever changed, Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson was in his hometown of Austin, Texas, for a race. With several significant sponsorship deals with brands like Red Bull, Strickland was a two-time world champion in gravel racing, which is — as the name suggests — a kind of mountain bike racing competition on gravel or unpaved roads.

Strickland and Wilson, also a competitive cyclist, had briefly dated a year earlier while he was in an off-period with Armstrong, according to ESPN. During these times, both were known to see other people.

The last day Strickland saw Wilson alive, the friends had reconnected for dinner and gone swimming. Meanwhile, Strickland and Armstrong had reportedly rekindled their relationship, but he had not, however, told Armstrong his plans, according to a police affidavit.

In what police call a crime of jealousy, Armstrong allegedly tracked Wilson to where she was staying in Austin the night she and Strickland saw each another. According to the prosecution, Armstrong then shot and killed Wilson: twice in the heart, and then once more in the head, NBC News reports.

Where was Strickland?

According to Daily Mail, when authorities questioned Strickland the day after Wilson’s murder, he at first lied about knowing her, but then changed his statement. He admitted he’d seen her the night she died, but that nothing romantic happened. He said based on a history of jealousy, he didn’t tell Armstrong where he was, for fear of how she might react.

Around 8:30pm the night Wilson died, Strickland texted Armstrong to let her know he was on his way home. Wilson last used her phone roughly 45-minutes later, around the same time police believe she died. As the murder investigation revealed, the gun used to shoot and kill her was purchased by Strickland. The night of the incident, he said Armstrong returned home after him and seemed calm, as if nothing had happened.

In the immediate aftermath of Wilson’s death, Armstrong disappeared. While authorities searched, Strickland reportedly went into hiding for his own safety. A source close to Strickland identified only as “David” told Daily Mail, “[Strickland’s] staying out of sight until she’s caught. I do know where he is but I’m not mentioning where for his safety. He’s not in Texas — he’s got completely out of Dodge.”

Strickland’s statement

A matter of weeks after Wilson’s death, Strickland released a statement to the Austin American-Statesman. In it, he admitted seeing Wilson the night of the murder, but he denied they were romantic. He also said he was cooperating with the authorities.

“There is no way to adequately express the regret and torture I feel about my proximity to this horrible crime. I am sorry, and I simply cannot make sense of this unfathomable situation … It was not my intention to pursue along an auxiliary romantic relationship that would mislead anyone. Moriah and I were both leaders in this lonely, niche sport of cycling, and I admired her greatly and considered her a close friend. I am deeply grieving her loss,” the statement said.

Otherwise, Strickland spoke little about the Wilson case until he took the stand at Kaitlin Armstrong’s 2023 trial. Armstrong pleaded not guilty. However, Strickland’s cycling career immediately took a hit over the controversy when several brands dropped sponsorship deals with the star, according to Outside in 2022.