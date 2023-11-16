Who is Suzanne Morphew, the Colorado mother who disappeared on Mother’s Day?

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has announced the discovery of the remains of Suzanne Morphew, a 49-year-old woman who went missing on Mother’s Day in 2020 while on a bike ride near Maysville, Colorado.

“No arrests have been made since the remains were located. Updates will be provided as information becomes available during this ongoing investigation. Family notifications have been made following the formal identification of Suzanne Morphew.”

Morphew’s disappearance occurred in the vicinity of County Road 225 and West Highway 50. Her remains were found approximately 50 miles south of the reported missing location, in Saguache County, on a Friday during an unrelated investigation in the Moffat area. Almost 90 investigators dedicated several days to searching for her, employing drones, scent dogs, and flyover missions. A personal item was reportedly discovered during the search.

The El Paso County coroner confirmed on Wednesday that the discovered remains indeed belonged to Suzanne Morphew. Barry Morphew, her husband, had initially faced a first-degree murder charge in 2021, but the trial was halted in April 2022 as investigators continued the search. Prosecutors retained the option to pursue the charges in the future.

Barry Morphew’s attorney, Iris Eytan, expressed the family’s shock and grief, emphasizing their belief that he is not involved in her disappearance. Eytan criticized the 2021 charge, asserting that authorities had erred and hoped for a swift acknowledgment of his innocence. She urged a focus on finding and charging the person responsible for Suzanne Morphew’s death.

As of now, no arrests have been made since the discovery of Suzanne Morphew’s remains. The Chafee County Sheriff, John Spezze, affirmed an ongoing investigation, and the 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley’s office provided no comment on potential plans for future prosecution when contacted by CNN.

“Although locating Suzanne’s remains is a critical component of this investigation, and for her family, we are left with many more questions than answers, and it would be a disservice to conduct a news conference at this time,” said Sheriff Spezze.

Anne Kelly, the district attorney for the 12th Judicial District, where Morphew’s remains were found, stated that the case remains under active investigation, precluding her from commenting further until more information becomes available. She anticipated providing an update in the coming weeks.