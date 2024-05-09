Getty Images
Category:
True Crime

What is Joseph Hall’s release date?

Hall's 2013 sentence was controversial given his young age.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: May 9, 2024 04:50 pm

In 2011, 10-year-old Joseph Halls stepmother was asleep in her home in Riverside California when her stepson woke her up. “I shot Dad,” the boy said. Two years later, Hall was sentenced to prison despite his young age — here’s when Hall is scheduled to be released.

Recommended Videos

Hall’s father, Jeff Hall, was a Neo-Nazi and abusive, and Joseph had developmental disabilities and was prone to violent outbursts, according to the Independent. Reportedly, Joseph used his dad’s revolver to kill him, and confessed to the crime under police interrogation.

But at just 10 years old, and combined with Joseph’s known mental and emotional challenges, Joseph’s conviction and sentencing should be thrown out, or at the very least reconsidered, especially surrounding his decision to give up his Miranda Rights when the police spoke to him.

Joseph’s attorney, Nima Mohebbi, later told the Independent, “We believe the notion that any ten-year-old can understand and intelligently waive his or her Miranda rights in a coercive police interrogation is nonsensical.”

Joseph Hall was sentenced to 10 years in prison

In 2013, Joseph Hall was sentenced to 10 years in a California juvenile facility, and eligible for parole in seven, according to CBS News. This would put Hall’s release date sometime in 2023, when Hall was 23 years old. An unconfirmed Reddit comment said Hall would be freed in 2024, suggesting he may not have begun to serve his sentence until 2014. Hall is not listed on the California Department of Corrections website. As of 2024, Hall’s current whereabouts were unclear.

In 2016, Hall’s attorneys tried to appeal his sentence, but the Supreme Court refused the request. During his trial, his defense claimed that many of the psychological and emotional challenges he faced came as a result of his father, Jeff Hall’s abuse, but the judge ruled, “The minor knew what he did was wrong. He put the barrel of a handgun to his father’s head and pulled the trigger. There was planning and understanding in the commission of this crime.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Who was Rodney Alcala, ‘The Dating Game’ killer?
Rodney Alcala
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Who was Rodney Alcala, ‘The Dating Game’ killer?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 9, 2024
Read Article What happened to George Floyd?
A mural painted by artist Kenny Altidor depicting George Floyd is unveiled on a sidewall of CTown Supermarket on July 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough New York City. George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis and his death has sparked a national reckoning about race and policing in the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Category: True Crime
True Crime
What happened to George Floyd?
David James David James May 9, 2024
Read Article South Carolina pastor’s wife Mica Miller died by suicide. So why is her sister afraid of her husband?
Mica and JP Miller
Category: True Crime
True Crime
South Carolina pastor’s wife Mica Miller died by suicide. So why is her sister afraid of her husband?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 8, 2024
Read Article ‘Bad Surgeon’: Who is Paolo Macchiarini’s wife Emanuela Pecchia, and where is she now?
Paolo Macchiarini with Emanuela Pecchia
Category: True Crime
True Crime
‘Bad Surgeon’: Who is Paolo Macchiarini’s wife Emanuela Pecchia, and where is she now?
William Kennedy and others William Kennedy and others May 7, 2024
Read Article What Happened To Daniel Larson and What Did He Do?
Daniel Larson
Category: True Crime
True Crime
What Happened To Daniel Larson and What Did He Do?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who was Rodney Alcala, ‘The Dating Game’ killer?
Rodney Alcala
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Who was Rodney Alcala, ‘The Dating Game’ killer?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 9, 2024
Read Article What happened to George Floyd?
A mural painted by artist Kenny Altidor depicting George Floyd is unveiled on a sidewall of CTown Supermarket on July 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough New York City. George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis and his death has sparked a national reckoning about race and policing in the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Category: True Crime
True Crime
What happened to George Floyd?
David James David James May 9, 2024
Read Article South Carolina pastor’s wife Mica Miller died by suicide. So why is her sister afraid of her husband?
Mica and JP Miller
Category: True Crime
True Crime
South Carolina pastor’s wife Mica Miller died by suicide. So why is her sister afraid of her husband?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 8, 2024
Read Article ‘Bad Surgeon’: Who is Paolo Macchiarini’s wife Emanuela Pecchia, and where is she now?
Paolo Macchiarini with Emanuela Pecchia
Category: True Crime
True Crime
‘Bad Surgeon’: Who is Paolo Macchiarini’s wife Emanuela Pecchia, and where is she now?
William Kennedy and others William Kennedy and others May 7, 2024
Read Article What Happened To Daniel Larson and What Did He Do?
Daniel Larson
Category: True Crime
True Crime
What Happened To Daniel Larson and What Did He Do?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 7, 2024
Author
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.