Who is the former Texas teacher accused of child sexual abuse and handing out vapes on campus?

An investigation into vaping on school grounds in Agua Dulce, Texas, uncovered an alleged pattern of sexual abuse by a former teacher, Jaden Renee Charles, involving as many as 12 victims. Charles is now charged with several counts of grooming and aggravated sexual assault of a child, and when she was arrested, Charles told officers she was pregnant.

According to KIIITV.com, Charles, 24, was an Agua Dulce high school teacher for two years, and she’s accused of sexually abusing children the entire time. All of Charles’ alleged victims are male, and suspicions were raised when parents reported their children leaving school grounds with a teacher. Charles was reportedly captured on video with at least one student at a local hotel. When she was arrested, Charles already had four children. The names of Charles’ childrens’ father, and the father of her unborn child, have not been reported in the press.

Jaden Charles also bought the kids vapes

via KIII 3 News/YouTube

Further investigation revealed that Charles bought the students vaping accessories, including vapes with THC, got them intoxicated, and groomed them for sex. Agua Dulce City Marshal Joe Martinez said, “At this point in time in our investigation, we have four students that have come forward, and we have obtained the warrants. We still have probably seven more to interview.” Charles’ mother reportedly assisted with the investigation.

It’s not believed that any of the alleged sexual abuse took place on school grounds, Agua Dulce officials said. After her arrest, Charles was held at the Jim Wells County Jail on a $400,000 bond, and authorities said more charges were likely coming. If convicted, Charles could face up to 99 years in prison. She has since resigned from her position at the school district. The names and ages of Charles’ alleged victims have not been revealed publicly.