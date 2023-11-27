Who is the Ohio dad accused of killing his three children?

Newly disclosed court documents in Clermont County provide disturbing details surrounding the tragic and horrifying murders of three young boys, allegedly committed by their own father. Chad Doerman, the accused, reportedly confessed to planning the murders for months, revealing a chilling account of his actions.

On June 15, authorities received a 911 call reporting a shooting on Laurel Lindale Road in Monroe Township around 4:15 p.m. Body camera footage from responding officers captured the arrest of 32-year-old Chad Doerman, who was found outside his home with a rifle. Despite his later admission to killing his three sons – 4-year-old Hunter, 7-year-old Clayton, and 3-year-old Chase – Doerman pleaded not guilty during a court appearance on June 23, 2023.

What happened

Image via Facebook

The bill of particulars filed in Clermont County sheds light on the events leading up to the murders. Doerman reportedly returned home early on the day of the incident and asked his wife and sons to join him in the master bedroom for a nap. Adjacent to the bed was a gun safe containing the Marlin Model HC .22 rifle used in the tragic events.

As the family gathered, Doerman retrieved the loaded rifle, shooting one of his sons twice. Chaos ensued as the mother rushed to aid the injured boy, urging her other sons to flee. The sister, who had been in the family room, witnessed the initial shots and began chasing after her brothers. Doerman pursued, firing at one of the boys who fell, then shot him again at close range.

The sister managed to flee with one of her brothers, but Doerman caught up, attempting to fire the rifle, which appeared to be out of ammunition. The surviving boy ran to his mother, who was outside rendering aid to the first injured child. Meanwhile, the sister sought help from a passerby, disclosing that her father was harming everyone.

Doerman confronted the third boy and his mother, biting the woman in an attempt to take her child. In the struggle, the mother grabbed the rifle, and Doerman shot her through the thumb before fatally shooting the child. After executing all three boys, Doerman reportedly sat on the side stoop, observing the mother’s attempts at life-saving measures.

In total, nine shots were fired— one boy was shot once, and the other two were each shot four times. Doerman made multiple statements to law enforcement, expressing remorse and admitting to contemplating the murders since October.

The charges

Screengrab via YouTube/CourtTV

Facing 21 charges, including nine counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of kidnapping, and four counts of felonious assault, Doerman is being held in Clermont County jail on a $20 million cash bond. The community, grappling with the tragedy, held a celebration of life for the three boys on June 26 at the First Baptist Church of Glen Este, where attendees wore bright colors as per the family’s request.

Witnesses, including a neighbor, described Doerman as frequently displaying anger towards his wife and children. Doerman’s father, Keith, characterized his son as having “snapped,” emphasizing the profound change in his demeanor. The case has been marked as one of the most serious offenses, with the assistant prosecutor highlighting its gravity during Doerman’s initial court appearance.