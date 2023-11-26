Why did Chad Doerman kill his three sons?

After allegedly lining up his three young boys — ages 3, 4, and 7 — and fatally shooting them with a rifle, 32-year-old Chad Doerman left a community grappling with a haunting question: Why did this horrifying event occur?

Firstly, investigators are exploring whether there was a history of general violence. WKRC submitted an open records request to the Clermont County Communications Center, seeking information on calls related to Chad Doerman or his address over the past three years. Dispatch records indicated that the police had been sent to the Doerman home only three times since 2020, with one of those instances being the recent tragedy.

A review of court records revealed only traffic violations in Clermont County, except for a criminal damaging complaint when Doerman was 18. Additionally, there was a domestic violence case two years later in which he reportedly choked his father; however, both cases were dismissed.

Secondly, investigators are examining the possibility of child neglect or abuse. A neighbor told WKRC that he witnessed Doerman losing his temper with his children, recalling an incident where he allegedly tossed them around in the yard. WKRC filed a records request with Clermont County Children’s Protective Services, but the response indicated no records pertaining to Doerman or his address.

Despite appearances on his Facebook page depicting him as a seemingly typical father, Doerman’s actions have raised concerns about potential underlying issues.

Thirdly, the investigation is delving into any patterns of financial problems. A search of the County Auditor’s website revealed that Doerman had purchased his converted manufactured home on three acres in 2016 for $75,000. The property tax payments were up-to-date through 2023, indicating no apparent mortgage issues.

Lastly, authorities are exploring the presence of evidence indicating mental illness. Diane Wright, LISW-S, of Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services, shared insights, stating that individuals engaging in mass shootings often grapple with multiple issues and crises they cannot manage. Despite the seemingly sociopathic behavior exhibited, Doerman’s emotional breakdown in court has raised questions.

Although records requests have not revealed any recent arrests or 72-hour psych-hold placements, it is crucial to note that Doerman has only been arrested for the alleged murder of his children and has not yet been indicted.

In November 2023, Doerman confessed to killing his three boys (via Fox19) in their home as well as shooting their mother in her hand.

Earlier this year, Doerman faced indictment on nine counts of aggravated murder, along with additional charges of kidnapping and felonious assault, comprising a comprehensive 21-count indictment that was issued on June 22.

The trial for this case is slated to commence on July 8, 2024, and is anticipated to extend over approximately a month. In the event that Doerman is convicted on the charges of aggravated murder, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve has stated that he may be subjected to the death penalty.