We’ve all been on bad dates. But what if, after just one, someone you met online sent you not one, not two, but over 159,000 threatening texts in a span of 10 months? And not only that, but they snuck into your house to take a bath? *Cue Twilight Zone music.*

According to AZCentral, this is exactly what happened to an unnamed man in Arizona who met then-30-year-old Jacqueline Ades of Miami, Florida. The Washington Post says the couple met in 2017 on Luxy, a dating site for “verified millionaires.” Ades and the man saw each other once, but it wasn’t a love connection, at least not for him.

Ades, however, seemingly wouldn’t take no for an answer, and for months after their date sent the man tens of thousands of texts, some of which were anti-Semitic while others threatened murder and violence. Court documents state that the victim received 65,000 texts and as many as 500 a day, but some outlets report that the total number of texts Ades sent actually reached 159,000. “I’d wear ur fascia n the top of ur skull n ur hands n feet,” one of the texts read.

In an interview from jail, Ades later said, “I felt like I met my soul mate … I thought we would just do what everybody else did, and we would get married, and everything would be fine. But that’s not what happened.”

Why did Jacqueline Ades break into the man’s home and take a bath?

Via AZFamily/YouTube

Ades was arrested when she broke into the man’s home, and security cameras caught her taking a bath in his house. A large butcher’s knife was reportedly found on the seat of her car (which Ades disputed in the press). At the time, she was charged with criminal trespassing and ultimately released, but she continued to text the man, threatening to kill him and making Hitler references.

Not long after, Ades showed up at the man’s office claiming to be his wife (he was out of the country). Days later, she was arrested for stalking and harassment, among other charges. She pleaded not guilty. When asked what happened between her and the man and if she’d ever hurt him, Ades said, “No! Oh, my God, I love him so much. I just want to love him so much, that’s it. And if he doesn’t like it, I’ll go home [to Florida] and I’ll love my ex-boyfriend.”

Why were Ades’ charges dropped?

About two years after her arrest, Ades’ charges were dropped for mental health reasons. At that time, Ades spent up to two weeks in an Arizona behavioral health facility before returning to Florida, where she continued to receive treatment. She was barred from contacting the man in the case.

As of 2024, there was some uncertainty about Ades’ whereabouts and whether she may have died in 2021. At the time of this writing, no news reports confirmed Ades’ death, but a Find a Grave page did list someone named Jaqueline Ades as having died in 2021 in Florida at around 35 years old. Pictures on the post appear to be the same Jaqueline Ades in the Arizona case. No cause of death was given.