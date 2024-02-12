Who was retired pro wrestler William ‘Billy Jack’ Haynes’ wife, and how did she die?

Retired WWF pro wrestler William “Billy Jack” Haynes was transported to the hospital on Thurs. Feb. 8, 2024, in Portland, OR, and authorities soon suspected of murdering his wife, Janette Becraft. Here’s what’s known about who Becraft was, and what happened to her.

According to the Willamette Week, police were called to Haynes and Becraft’s home after a shooting was reported. Authorities found Haynes barricaded inside the home, and hours later, he surrendered. At that time, Haynes was reportedly taken to the hospital for an unrelated and undisclosed reason, and he was expected to remain there for several days, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

How old was Janette Becraft, and how did she die?

Billy Jack Haynes’ wife, Janette Becraft, was 85 years old when she died, and Haynes was 70. Portland authorities said she died from a single gunshot wound. According to the couple’s neighbors, Becraft was living with dementia, and before allegedly killing Becraft, Haynes had been hospitalized with broken ribs sustained in a fall. Reportedly, Haynes suddenly left the hospital to be home with his wife.

Slam Wrestling says Haynes and Becraft knew each other from when Haynes was young. She was the mother of Todd Allen Becraft, Haynes’ longtime friend. Todd’s father, Becraft’s husband, Dwight Becraft, died in 2008, and Haynes and Becraft later married.

Haynes’ WWE lawsuit

In 2016, Billy Jack Haynes was involved in a federal class-action lawsuit against the WWE, claiming the organization hid the long-term health impact of head injuries, or CTE, sustained in the ring. The WWF changed its name to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2002. In 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case, and the lawsuit was dismissed.

As a pro wrestler, Haynes, who grew up in Portland, was most famous in the`80s, and is known for squaring off with wrestling legend Randy “Macho Man” Savage and Hercules Hernandez at WrestleMania III in 1987.

By 1990, Haynes retired and returned to Portland, where he had a gym and promoted wrestling. Haynes and Becraft were reportedly well-liked by their neighbors, Portland’s KPTV Fox12 said.