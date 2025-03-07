Woman faces lawsuit after boyfriend had to remove part of his intestine due to ‘childbirth simulation test’

A man in China has had to have a part of his small intestine removed after his girlfriend made him endure three hours attached to a device that simulates the pain of pregnancy – now she’s facing a lawsuit from her boyfriend’s family.

Childbirth ain’t easy – or so I’m told. But the pain a woman endures while giving birth is very often overlooked by society. The majority of governments being run by men who have never had to give birth and the rise of characters like Andrew Tate who have outright stated “peak female performance is pregnancy,” may have a role to play in why so many men are dismissive of the toll childbirth has on a woman’s body.

Well, a woman in the Henan province of China wanted her boyfriend to know exactly what kind of challenges women have to face. According to an article from the Independent, the woman shared her story in a post to Xiaohongshu (AKA RedNote). In it she claims that she and her mother pressured her boyfriend to undergo the pain simulation in order to understand the hardships of women prior to their engagement.

How does the pain simulation work?

The simulation works by placing electrodes on the abdominal region which give out electrical currents mimicking the feeling of having contractions. A number of hospitals in China have been offering the service for over a decade now, and if I’m being honest, it doesn’t sound like the worst idea in the world. I definitely think every governor from states where abortion is banned should have to be put in one of these simulations.

According to the unidentified woman, her boyfriend was reluctant at first but ultimately agreed and so they went to a medical center for the fake birthing experience. The process apparently involved 90 minutes of increasing the pain level followed by 90 minutes at the maximum pain level. The woman said her boyfriend started, “screaming and struggling at level 8, swearing and crying at level 10, and by the end, he was gasping for air.”

The man had to have part of his intestine cut out

I know I said it sounded like a good idea, but three hours seems like actual torture. According to the South China Morning Post, commenters on Red Note heavily criticized the woman, one user wrote, “True love does not need testing, time will prove everything,” while another wrote, “This girlfriend and her family seem crazy.”

The man actually ended up being seriously harmed by the extended torture session. He suffered abdominal pain and vomiting immediately afterwards, but had to return to hospital a week later where it was revealed that part of his small intestine had been damaged and had to be removed.

Now the law is getting involved

As you can imagine, the engagement is now off and the man and his mother are apparently going to sue the woman for making him undergo such a painful experience. Although you’d expect the medical center to be responsible for the injury the man endured, a lawyer has claimed that the girlfriend could be held financially responsible if it’s found the simulation directly caused the injury, as per Chinese law.

The woman maintains that she never meant to harm her boyfriend and that she would “take full responsibility as long as he recovers.”

