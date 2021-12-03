Disney Plus teases ‘Hawkeye’, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ and more in December sneak peek trailer

December is going to be a bumper month for Disney Plus. The streaming service will ring in the festive season with a tonne of new content, both original and existing stuff arriving here for the first time. The headline acts are Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye and Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett, but even without those subscribers will have more TV shows and movies than they’ll know what to do with.

To give us a run-down of what’s coming here’s a new trailer featuring this Christmas blizzard of entertainment:

Other titles of note include recent animated feature Ron’s Gone Wrong, two Ice Age movies, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, and Home Alone 4. The extremely underrated Tron: Legacy is also coming this month, which is worth watching just for the monumentally cool score by Daft Punk.

Beyond that, there are a few interesting documentaries coming too. The Rescue will show us what really happened when a young soccer team was trapped in a cave in Thailand in 2018, Lost Tombs of the Pyramid and King Tut in Color give us a dose of Egyptology, and Welcome to Earth sees Will Smith exploring some of our planets most jaw-dropping sights.

With COVID-19 rearing its ugly head once more in the form of the Omicron variant, we may well be facing another Christmas indoors. But hey, if we’ve got this much to watch at least we won’t be too bored.

Hawkeye is currently airing, of course, and The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Dec. 29 for Star Wars fans.