Netflix’s Shadow and Bone has a lot going for it — political intrigue, a developed magic system, and a complex female lead character. Based on the hit fantasy novels by Leigh Barduco, the adaptation follows Alina Starkov as she navigates a complicated world of magic and meets potential allies (and enemies).

In the show, the second season of which is topping Netflix charts, Alina discovers she’s the prophesied Sun Summoner, a Grisha (magic-user) with the unique ability to control light. Shadow and Bone combines the literary trilogy with Barduco’s Six of Crows, and the combination is an international streaming sensation. If you just finished binging the newest run, you’re likely already missing some of that magic on your screen.

While you’ll have to wait a while for the next season of Shadow and Bone, we’ve got a list of 10 of the best shows to fill that Grishaverse-shaped void in your watch-list. We hope this holds you over during the antagonizing wait to see if Netflix renews the series for a third set of episodes.

10. Lockwood & Co. (2023-)

If you like watching girls use their immense magical abilities to make the world a better place, you’ll enjoy Lockwood & Co. Set in an alternate London where ghost-hunting is a proper business endeavor, a small startup run by three ambitious teenagers aims to compete with adult-run super corporations. Ruby Stokes stars as Lucy Carlyle, a supremely talented ghost-hunter who teams up with young orphan Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) and George (Ali Hadji-Heshmati), the agency’s head of research. While the trio try to prove themselves, they’ll face both actual ghosts while the ghosts of their pasts return to haunt them. Lockwood & Co. only has one season so far, so you don’t need to worry about committing too much time when you watch this fantastic Netflix series.

9. The Shannara Chronicles (2016-2017)

Yes, that is Austin Butler of Elvis fame in the thumbnail. Now that that’s out of the way, you can watch him star in The Shannara Chronicles, a fantasy series based off The Sword of Shannara trilogy by Terry Brooks. Butler is Wil Ohmsford, a half-elf descended from the ancient Shannara family who embarks on a quest with Amberle Elessedil (Poppy Drayton), an Elven princess, and Eretria (Ivana Baquero), a human thief. Under the guidance of the last druid Allanon (Manu Bennett), the three unlikely heroes must save the Ellcrys, an ancient tree that protects their world from demons. If you like high fantasy drama and good-looking actors, you can watch both seasons of The Shannara Chronicles for free on Tubi, or rent them on Amazon.

8. Shadowhunters (2016-2019)

Like Shadow and Bone, Shadowhunters is an adaptation of a popular YA novel series — and despite how cheesy the trailer looks, the Freeform original was incredibly well-received and worth watching. Based off the books by Cassandra Clare, Shadowhunters follows protagonist Clary (Katherine McNamara) as she discovers her home of New York City isn’t quite as mundane as she once thought. After believing she accidentally killed a man during a night out, Clary discovers she’s part of a race of demon hunters known as Shadowhunters, and she quickly needs to get up to speed in order to save her mother from the villain Valentine. Clary and her nerdy best friend Simon (Alberto Rosende), enter a world filled with warlocks, vampires, and romance when they meet ace Shadowhunters Jace (Dominic Sherwood), Alec (Matthew Daddario), and Isabelle (Emeraude Toubia). If you enjoy learning new magic systems in your fantasy shows, you’ll love Shadowhunters. You can stream it on Hulu or Freeform.

7. Merlin (2008-2012)

This 2008 BBC show has notoriously cheesy special effects (we think it’s part of its charm) but don’t let that stop you from missing out on an iconic fantasy series. Merlin puts a twist on the familiar story of Camelot by focusing on the legendary Merlin (Colin Morgan) as a promising young warlock. King Uther Pendragon (Anthony Head) has completely outlawed magic in the kingdom and imprisoned the last dragon, Kilgharrah (John Hurt) deep under his castle. The dragon advises Merlin to stay by the king’s son Arthur (yes, that Arthur; played by Bradley James) who he prophesies will bring magic back to Camelot as its future king. Despite the relatively heavy premise, Merlin‘s take on a classic medieval tale is a lot of fun. Catch it streaming on Tubi or Peacock.

6. The Sandman (2022-)

Based on the comics by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman is set in a elaborate magical world home to the Endless, a family of powerful personifications of natural concepts. The title character, Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), is one of these; the ruler of dreams that’s been out of commission for 106 years after a rich aristocrat captures him during an occult ritual. While he was incapacitated, the “sleepy sickness” has spread across humanity, and the nightmares he once ruled over now walk the earth. After awakening, he must make up for his absence and right the wrongs he’s committed during his long life, while interacting with the other Endless along the way. The Sandman has already been renewed for season two, so watch now to get ready for the next one, streaming exclusively on Netflix.

5. House of the Dragon (2022-)

If you like political intrigue, backstabbing, and great female characters, you’ll love HBO’s House of the Dragon. This Game of Thrones prequel follows the house Targaryen before its eventual fall from grace. House of the Dragon focuses on several characters, notably Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), princess and heir apparent to the Iron Throne, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), a chaotic warrior prince (and Rhaenyra’s uncle/husband — oh, you Targaryens!), and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Rhaenyra’s childhood best friend-turned-stepmother when she marries the King. It’s a less overtly magical world than Shadow and Bone, but since the story is about the Targaryens, expect lots of drama and lots of dragons. You can catch the first season on HBO Max.

4. The Witcher (2019-present)

Based on the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski (and the popular games from CD Projekt Red), The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivera (Seasons 1-3: Henry Cavill, Season 4: Liam Hemsworth) a monster hunter enhanced through blood magic, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), a powerful sorceress who hides a heart of gold under a tough exterior, and Ciri (Freya Allan), the crown princess of Cintra who turns to Geralt for protection due to a shared magical connection. The plot can be hard to track initially as it doesn’t follow a chronological order, but if you stick around, you’ll be rewarded with a wonderful fantasy series. If you love monster-hunting, elaborate fantasy worlds, and tossing a coin to your Witcher, check it out on Netflix.

3. His Dark Materials (2019-2022)

If you’re looking for a completed series to sink your teeth into, check out His Dark Materials, based off the trilogy by Phillip Pullman. Lyra (Dafne Keen) is a young orphan on a journey to find her missing friend when she uncovers dark secrets that change the trajectory of her life. Destined to save the world from the governing Magisterium, she meets witches, magical animal companions, and a prophecy that links her to young teenager Will Parry (Amir Wilson). Follow along as the protagonists traverse parallel worlds and solve the mystery of a strange substance known as “Dust.” Much like Shadow and Bone, this HBO show combines plot points from multiple novels at once and introduces to the ultimate villain fairly early on. Catch it on Hulu, HBO Max, and Amazon.

2. Vampire Academy (2022)

Vampire Academy, based on the novels by Richelle Mead, is about two girls at St. Vladmir’s: The royal vampire Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) and her guardian and best friend, Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) as they navigate the supernatural school. While not a perfect adaptation, the show received favorable reviews from the book series’ fanbase, unlike the 2014 film adaptation of the same name. Vampire Academy upped the intrigue by setting the eponymous academy in a luxurious Europe locale where the students dress in finery rather than in the rural Montana mountains. This short-lived Peacock original only aired for one season, but that makes it a quick and enjoyable watch; if you like the romance and magic of Shadow and Bone, you’ll enjoy Vampire Academy.

1. The Magicians (2015-2022)

If you’ve ever wanted to have a go at learning magic yourself, check out The Magicians. Like most of the entries on this list, The Magicians is a book adaptation, based on the novels by Lev Grossman that follow protagonist Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph),who discovers magic is very real (and even more dangerous) when he enrolls at Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy as a graduate student. The show introduces other gifted alumni from Brakebills as they and Quentin learn how to navigate traditional college shenanigans with developing their magical powers. Juxtaposed with Quentin’s story is that of his childhood best friend Julia’s (Stella Maeve); after being rejected from Brakebills, Julia, a talented magician in her own right, seeks alternative methods to learning magic and sets on a path of destruction. If you like your magical world to have both high stakes and fun, stream The Magicians on Netflix.