Latest Fantasy News: ‘Game of Thrones’ returns to conversations as fans consider Kaz Brekker’s real age

The work week is officially over, leaving fantasy fans with plenty to enjoy over their weekends.

The second season of Shadow and Bone continues to pull in fresh viewers, particularly in the wake of rumors about a Six of Crows spin-off. Should the spin-off happen, it will put Kaz Brekker and his band of thieves at the center of its story, and some fans might be shocked to learn just how young the offshoot’s protagonist would be. He might seem like a grim and dedicated 20-something, but in fact the Crow’s dour leader is still in his teenage years.

Young protagonists are certainly nothing new, but they seem to be growing in popularity as more and more YA works are adapted to television and film. The characters in Attack on Titan certainly veer young as well, but no one in their right mind would consider the series young adult. Nor would Game of Thrones be considered in the same fold as a show like Shadow and Bone or Sweet Tooth, despite its own tendency toward youthful heroes, something fans are rediscovering as they return to HBO’s popular series.

Leigh Bardugo likes her characters young

Photo via Netflix

It’s an unspoken joke, through much of the Grishaverse fandom, that Leigh Bardugo is particularly fond of a specific age. Almost every one of her main characters — from Alina to Kaz and even Nina — all enter her books at the ripe young age of 17, even when their life experience or demeanors would indicate a far older person.

Yeah, you read that right — Kaz Brekker, leader of the Crows, established gang boss and scheming conman, is 17 years old when he enters the Shadow and Bone story. The Netflix adaptation may be making attempts to portray him a bit older, but without concrete confirmation we’ll assume Kaz is still a teenager.

It’s been awhile, but fans can’t help but return to Game of Thrones

Image via HBO

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones soured many fans to the series, but one (or three) bad seasons aren’t enough to ruin the entire show for most viewers. Despite its unpopular ending, the show introduced fans to some truly incredible, iconic characters, some of whom bought real estate in our hearts, and refused to move out, even long after the series concluded its final season.

Fans ponder the Ackerman family ahead of Attack on Titan’s final arc

Image via MAPPA

Attack on Titan is set to finally conclude, after a strung out final season, this fall. Reports that the anime will come to an end before 2024 is urging fans to revisit the first three seasons, and reexamine longtime favorite characters. By now, fans of the story know that Mikasa and Levi share some familial ties, but not everyone knows how their background contributes to the duo’s unique talent in battle.