Best ‘Game of Thrones’ characters, ranked

Game of Thrones is a story of epic proportions. It is an epic fantasy series that has captivated viewers around the world and sparked a passionate fandom. With its complex plotlines, intricate characters, and unpredictable twists and turns, it’s no surprise that this hit show has become a worldwide phenomenon. It talks about the never-ending battle for power, control and survival in the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. Challenges rise and fall, alliances are formed and broken as these characters fight for their place in the game of thrones. From Arya Stark to Daenerys Targaryen, these characters have captured our hearts with their courage, strength and determination.

With so many characters and such a complex plot, it’s hard to keep track of everyone. In this world filled with betrayal, deceit and heart-wrenching tragedy, some characters have managed to rise above all else as fan favorites. Since determining the greatest is a topic of huge debate for many fans, we’re here to provide our own take. Below is our list of the best characters from Game of Thrones.

15. Khal Drogo

Image via HBO

Khal Drogo is one of the best Game of Thrones characters for several reasons. First, he is an excellent fighter and leader. He is also fiercely loyal to his family and friends. Additionally, he is a skilled horseman and has a great sense of humor. Finally, Khal Drogo is incredibly handsome, which makes him even more likable. The fact that he is played by the gorgeous Jason Momoa doesn’t hurt either.

14. Tywin Lannister

Image via HBO

Tywin Lannister is without a doubt the most cunning, ruthless, and intelligent character in Game of Thrones. He’s also one of the richest men in Westeros and the head of House Lannister. His military prowess is unmatched and he has a knack for always being two steps ahead of his enemies. It’s probably why his children are all such messes and why his wife died. Tywin Lannister is the kind of man who always gets what he wants and he doesn’t care who he has to step on to get it. He’s not a man to be messed with.

13. Lady Olenna Tyrell

Image via HBO

Olenna Tyrell, also known as the Queen of Thorns, is one of the most badass ladies in Westeros. She’s cunning, she’s smart, and she knows how to get what she wants. Even though she’s technically not a queen (she’s just a lady with a lot of power), she definitely acts like one. Her story is also one of the most interesting in the entire series, with plenty of twists and turns.

12. Lyanna Mormont

Image via HBO

The young Lady of Bear Island proved herself to be a fierce warrior and leader in season 6 when she rallied the other Northern houses against Ramsay Bolton. Even though she’s only 10 years old, she has the heart of a lion and is always fighting for what’s right. Her bravery and strength are unmatched, and she’s quickly become a fan-favorite character. The fact that she’s so young just makes her even more impressive.

11. Ned Stark

Image via HBO

Ned Stark was the honorable patriarch of House Stark and Warden of the North. He was a just man who always did what he thought was right, even if it wasn’t popular. Ned was a loving husband and father, and his family meant everything to him.

Unfortunately, Ned’s sense of honor led to his downfall. He refused to play the game of thrones and ended up getting himself executed for it. But even in death, Ned remained one of the most honorable men in Westeros. He was a true friend and a great leader, which makes him a top Game of Thrones character.

10. Jon Snow

Image via HBO

Jon Snow is honorable, he’s brave, and he’s fiercely loyal to the people he loves. Not to mention, he’s incredibly handsome. Jon Snow is the total package, and it’s no wonder why so many fans are in love with him. Kit Harrington‘s portrayal of Jon Snow made the character even more irresistible, and we can’t help but root for him every step of the way.

Coming from a broken family, Jon Snow knows a thing or two about loss. But he doesn’t let that harden him, instead using it as motivation to make the world a better place. He’s selfless and always puts others before himself, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice.

9. Brienne of Tarth

Image via HBO

A skilled warrior and a loyal friend, Brienne of Tarth is one of the best characters in Game of Thrones. She’s fiercely independent and has a strong sense of justice, which makes her an excellent leader. Even though she’s often underestimated, she consistently proves her worth on the battlefield.

Gwendoline Christie portrays Brienne beautifully, and the character has become one of the most iconic on the show. She’s a true force to be reckoned with, and she always puts others before herself. On a side note, the actress recently starred in Netflix’s Wednesday. as the Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems.

8. Joffrey Baratheon

Image via HBO

Many viewers hate Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones, and it’s not hard to see why. Joffrey is often cruel, vindictive, and, overall, just a really unpleasant person to be around. However, there’s no denying that he’s also one of the most fascinating and well-developed characters on the show. You can’t help but watch him, even though you know you probably shouldn’t.

Officially, he is the eldest son of King Robert Baratheon and Cersei Lannister and heir to the Seven Kingdoms. In reality, the heir is not King Robert’s legitimate son but rather, a product of incest between Cersei and her brother Jaime Lannister. Joffrey is a cruel, sadistic, spoiled brat who takes pleasure in tormenting others. He is also incredibly cowardly, running away from battle and hiding behind his bodyguards when things get tough. Despite all of this, he is a skilled fighter and strategist, able to defeat more experienced opponents.

7. Daenerys Targaryen

Image via HBO

In seventh place is the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen. When we first meet her, she’s a timid young girl who’s been sold into marriage by her ruthless brother Viserys. But after being married off to Khal Drogo and learning how to survive in a Dothraki Khalasar, she emerges as a strong leader in her own right.

Throughout the series, she goes through more trials and tribulations than any other character, but she always comes out stronger on the other side. She’s a compassionate leader who genuinely cares about her people, but she’s also not afraid to make tough decisions when necessary. And of course, she has one of the best storylines in the entire series, culminating in that iconic scene in the season one finale where she emerges from the ashes with her dragons.

6. Jaime Lannister

Image via HBO

A man without honor, Jaime Lannister is the black sheep of House Lannister. He’s a skilled warrior and a talented swordsman, but he’s also deeply flawed. He’s cocky and arrogant, and he has a temper. He’s also fiercely loyal to his family, even though they’re often at odds with each other.

Jaime is a complex character who is constantly struggling with his own demons. He’s not always likable, but he’s always fascinating. The actor who plays him, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, does his party trick of making you root for him even when he’s doing something awful.

5. Tyrion Lannister

Image via HBO

A fan favorite from the very beginning, Tyrion has always been one of the most entertaining characters on Game of Thrones. He’s witty, he’s wise and he knows how to drink and brawl with the best of them. Don’t let his size fool you, this Lannister is a force to be reckoned with.

The portrayal by Peter Dinklage has won him multiple awards and it’s easy to see why. Tyrion is the perfect example of how good writing and great acting can come together to create an iconic character. Tyrion has had some of the best moments in the show, from his speech at Joffrey’s wedding to his trial by combat. He’s always able to rise to the occasion and deliver, no matter what the situation is.

4. Sansa Stark

Image via HBO

Another Stark comes in the top five of our list. First introduced as a pampered, naïve girl, Sansa’s journey has been one of the most compelling to watch. She’s suffered unspeakable tragedy and emerged as a strong leader in her own right. Her story is a reminder that you should never underestimate a quiet woman with a sharp mind.

The eldest daughter of Ned and Catelyn Stark, Sansa was born into a life of privilege as a member of one of the most powerful houses in Westeros. But her idyllic existence was shattered when her father was executed for treason and her family was plunged into chaos.

Sansa’s journey has been an inspiring one, and she is now one of the most capable leaders in Westeros. She has emerged from her ordeals as a wise and compassionate woman, with a strength that belies her delicate appearance. She is a skilled politician and a master of manipulation, able to hold her own against the likes of Cersei Lannister.

3. Ramsay Bolton

Image via HBO

Ramsay Bolton is one of the most hated characters on Game of Thrones — and for good reason. He’s a sadistic, evil bastard who takes delight in torturing and murdering people. But he’s also one of the most intriguing, unpredictable, and entertaining characters on the show. You never know what he’s going to do next, and that makes him fascinating to watch.

His character arc is also one of the most interesting in the show. He starts off as a spoiled, entitled brat who gets everything he wants. But after he’s taken prisoner by Robb Stark and forced to eat his own fingers, he undergoes a complete transformation. He becomes a cold-blooded killer who takes over the Bolton family and turns Winterfell into his personal torture chamber.

2. Cersei Lannister

Image via HBO

Cersei comes in at second place on our list. She’s played by Lena Headey, an excellent actress who starred in other films and television shows such as 300, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Dredd, The Brothers Grimm, and more. Cersei is manipulative, and power-hungry, and will do anything to get what she wants. While she’s not a likable person, you can’t help but admire her tenacity.

She’s not without her pains and sufferings, though, such as the death of her children and the loss of her power. But she always manages to pick herself up and come out on top. It is her strength and determination that make her stand out in Game of Thrones.

1. Arya Stark

Image via HBO

In our humble opinion, Arya Stark is the best character in Game of Thrones. She’s brave, badass, and totally unafraid to take on anyone who gets in her way. With a list of people she wants dead, that’s almost as long as her arm, Arya is certainly not someone you want to mess with.

Portrayed by the incredibly talented Maisie Williams, Arya has had some of the best moments in the entire series. From her training with the Faceless Men to finally getting revenge on Walder Frey, Arya is always a delight to watch on screen. The character is a unique blend of strength and vulnerability, making her one of the most relatable characters on the show.