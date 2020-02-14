Supergirl 100th Episode Photos Reveal The Return Of Mister Mxyzptlk

Plot details and images have been released for “It’s a Super Life,” the thirteenth episode of season 5 of Supergirl, and more significantly, the 100th episode overall, which will see the return of Mister Mxyzptlk.

In case you’ve forgotten, the character is a nigh-omnipotent implike being from the 5th Dimension who can warp reality in a manner that is for all intents and purposes magic. He first appeared in season 2 episode “Mr. and Mrs. Mxyzptlk” where he suddenly materializes to rather pushily insist that Kara marry him (“Once you’ve been adored by the all-powerful Mxy, there’s no going backsy”) and creating havoc after she continually rebuffs him. He was eventually defeated by Kara using his primary weakness against him, that if duped into speaking or writing his name backwards he can be banished.

The plot of this new episode involves the trickster reappearing for currently unclear reasons to offer Kara the opportunity to go back in time and tell Lena her identity before Lex had the chance, thus allowing them to remain friends at the expense of altering history. Presumably, she will try this out at various points in the past only for each attempt to have different disastrous consequences, leading to her ultimately coming to realize that the status quo must be maintained, however much it pains her.

Little context can be gleaned from the photos, but the somewhat chaotic appearance of some of the scenes reinforces the likelihood of the temporal tampering not going well, which Kara and the super friends will have to deal with.

Milestone episodes are often used as an excuse to look back and take stock of a series, and this will be no exception, using the setup to revisit key moments from throughout the run of Supergirl, bring back some familiar faces and celebrate the ways in which it has changed and improved since its inception.