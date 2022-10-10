15 hilarious memes capturing the madness in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode eight
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight
Memes are out in force after what might be the biggest House of the Dragon episode to date and it’s a mix of emotions from fans as you’d expect.
Before we jump into all of the meme goodness, here is a warning that this article will be diving into all the events that took place during House of the Dragon episode eight so make sure you’re up to date first before you proceed.
In episode eight we started off with another time skip and now that the children of the Targaryen families are older things get even more heated. Throughout the episode, after we learn of the vacant throne of Driftwood, it seems all is doomed for Rhaenyra and her family, but later in the episode, we find out all relationships can be mended — even if they are set to fall about soon after.
Thanks to this episode full of deaths, tension, and prophecies, social media lit up with reactions and memes giving you a summary of how the community is feeling after seeing this story unfold.
While he didn’t have too much to say, Daemon’s actions spoke louder than words.
Young Aegon showed his true colors.
Rhaenyra’s kids on the other hand took the high ground
Rhaenyra could count on her father until his dying breath
All prophecies can be misinterpreted
There was a lot to take in during this latest episode and with two still set to air before the end of the season, we’ve got a big two weeks ahead.
If you’re looking to rewatch everything that has taken place so far or see the new episode for the first time, all of House of the Dragon so far including episode eight is available to stream on HBO Max.