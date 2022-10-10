15 hilarious memes capturing the madness in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode eight

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight

Memes are out in force after what might be the biggest House of the Dragon episode to date and it’s a mix of emotions from fans as you’d expect.

In episode eight we started off with another time skip and now that the children of the Targaryen families are older things get even more heated. Throughout the episode, after we learn of the vacant throne of Driftwood, it seems all is doomed for Rhaenyra and her family, but later in the episode, we find out all relationships can be mended — even if they are set to fall about soon after.

Thanks to this episode full of deaths, tension, and prophecies, social media lit up with reactions and memes giving you a summary of how the community is feeling after seeing this story unfold.

While he didn’t have too much to say, Daemon’s actions spoke louder than words.

when daemon helped viserys to the throne and put his crown on#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/OuKzRF6EeX — #BLM yvngxrist ⁷ (@sweetkamii_) October 10, 2022

Daemon getting 3 dragon eggs for his 3 children, on his own.



Daemon wanted Viserys to affirm Luke as the heir to Driftmark.



Daemon helped his brother and put the crown back on him.



Daemon k!lled who dares to call his wife a wh0re.



He is THE moment.#HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/1kOaGnTXtC — 🐣 (@gonlyb) October 10, 2022

Young Aegon showed his true colors.

It’s crazy how Alicent hated Rhaenyra for having consensual pre-marital sex while she’s routinely picking up after her rapist son and doling out plan-B teas. How she called the Targaryen customs “queer” yet forced her SON AND DAUGHTER TO MARRY EACH OTHER. #HouseOfthedragon pic.twitter.com/60Ln5JXAuL — depression (@raccoonmum) October 10, 2022

“Mostly he just ignores you… except sometimes when he’s drunk” the way she dragged him so effortlessly. #HouseOfTheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/kH5b8Cti7T — Topher (@TheTopher24) October 10, 2022

Me after watching Halaena drag Aegon for being a shit husband #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/N9IeaWcvXd — lexii (@lexiitulip) October 10, 2022

Rhaenyra’s kids on the other hand took the high ground

jacaerys to aegon: “you can play the jester if you wish, but hold your tongue before my betrothed”



and that's how a REAL MAN behaves#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/4n5qGssKiv — ruby | hotd spoilers (@fortargaryen) October 10, 2022

Rhaenyra could count on her father until his dying breath

VISERYS SUPPORTED RHAENYRA TILL HIS LAST BREATH AND SHE DIDN'T EVEN KNOW IT #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/o8gruuKC94 — ruby | hotd spoilers (@fortargaryen) October 10, 2022

When Viserys walked into the throne room to defend Rhaenyra and her kids #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/ZBuCs5gO9J — gandalf the purple (@gandalf_purple) October 10, 2022

rhaenyra cried so hard begging to his dying father to give her the final support she needed. and although he was very weak to even walk HE DID 😭😭 DON'T TOUCH ME#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/UoLflT1XEA — ruby | hotd spoilers (@fortargaryen) October 10, 2022

All prophecies can be misinterpreted

NO ALICENT THATS THE WRONG AEGON NOOOOOO #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/e43cMnyh6P — Jake Metz (@jake_metz) October 10, 2022

STOP NAMING ALL YOUR GODDAMN KIDS AEGON LOOK AT THE TROUBLE YOURE CAUSING #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/dHFVgj0ecp — vanessa 🐼 (@v_dizzel) October 10, 2022

Me watching how the war that kills all the dragons is based on a fucking misunderstanding #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/0PsRh9O6sV — Savi – HOTD era (@black_pill_) October 10, 2022

There was a lot to take in during this latest episode and with two still set to air before the end of the season, we’ve got a big two weeks ahead.

If you’re looking to rewatch everything that has taken place so far or see the new episode for the first time, all of House of the Dragon so far including episode eight is available to stream on HBO Max.